EU patrols could protect Irish seas

Pooled navy patrols, operating under an EU mission, could provide the “appropriate response” in protecting the subsea cable infrastructure passing through Irish-controlled waters, a maritime expert has said.

Commenting on the publication by the European Commission of a public consultation into a new EU Maritime Security Strategy, Assistant professor Robert McCabe said a “multinational” security mission could benefit countries, like Ireland, with small navies.

The EUMSS consultation flagged key issues and suggested proposals:

significant threat from cyber-attacks and hybrid attacks;

threat to critical maritime infrastructure, including sub-sea internet and energy cables;

establish multi-national mission operations, using the mandate of several EU agencies and member state authorities;

pooling of maritime intelligence

War in Ukraine

“The return of war to Europe, with Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, has brought new threats to maritime security,” the consultation report said.

“Maritime zones, critical sea lines of communication and several maritime ‘hot spots’ are increasingly contested.”

It said worsening climate change and environmental degradation was affecting global peace and security and international stability.

“Hybrid and cyber threats have grown both in frequency and impact, targeting maritime infrastructure, which is increasingly dependent on digital technologies," it said.

"The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022 clearly demonstrates the significant economic, geopolitical, and environmental consequences that attacks on critical maritime infrastructure can have.”

The report added: “To increase security at sea, including through the protection and resilience of critical maritime infrastructure, capabilities for underwater surveillance and interdiction should be enhanced.”

Irish Naval Service

The ability of the Irish Naval Service to patrol Irish-controlled waters has been consistently raised, not least because of a severe retention crisis and a partially-operating fleet.

“A multinational maritime security mission may be an appropriate response for subsea cable defence in terms of deterrence, surveillance, and responding to a potential incident,” Mr McCabe, course director in maritime security at Coventry University, said.

“This type of approach is particularly beneficial for states with small navies and limited maritime security capacities. By contributing to multinational naval operations, the Irish Naval Service could benefit from collaborating and integrating with larger navies.”

He said a growing number of small European navies possess the capabilities to operate within coalitions, often under the auspices of international organizations such as the UN or the EU.

“Despite its size, the Irish Naval Service has been involved in other EU naval missions such EUNAVFOR Atalanta — a counter-piracy mission in the western Indian Ocean — and deployed a series of vessels to the Mediterranean to participate in EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia,” he said.

He said the EUMSS was vitally important in the development of the first-ever Irish maritime security strategy.