Michael Collins' great-nephew to be made Supreme Court judge

A great-nephew of Michael Collins is to be made a judge of the Supreme Court.

Maurice Collins, from Clonakilty, Co Cork, has been selected to replace Justice Frank Clarke, who retired from the Supreme Court in October 2021.

He has served on the Court of Appeal since 2019 and was appointed as part-time Commissioner of the Law Reform Commission in 2020.

The Government also signed off on the nomination of Melanie Greally as an ordinary judge of the High Court for appointment by the President of Ireland.

The High Court vacancy arose following the appointment of Justice Nuala Butler to the Court of Appeal.

Planning and environment court

Meanwhile, the Government is to establish a new planning and environment court that will adjudicate on judicial reviews and planning cases.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has received Cabinet approval to establish a dedicated Planning and Environment division of the High Court, which will be managed by judges with specialist training.

Speaking after Cabinet, Ms McEntee said: “This new court, once in operation, will provide for greater specialism to enable the more efficient management of cases dealing with planning and environmental matters, and judicial review in particular."

"The court will operate in a similar manner to the Commercial Court, and the court will work in tandem with reforms to planning legislation, to bring about improvements in the ability to process cases and in costs, and to be consistent with Ireland’s obligations under EU environmental law.”

The Department of Justice is now working with the Courts Service and the Department of Housing to advance work to establish the new court.

The minister of State with responsibility for local government and planning, Peter Burke, said: “The establishment of a dedicated Planning and Environment division of the High Court was a key commitment made in both the programme for government and in Housing for All, and it will assist in the timely processing of litigation in relation to planning matters.

"Importantly, this aligns with the ongoing consolidation and review of planning legislation, which is being led by the Attorney General and the Department of Housing, and will be a key enabler in the delivery of our Housing for All Plan.”

Judicial reform

In parallel, the Judicial Planning Working Group (JPWG), established by the Department of Justice in April 2021, is due to report later this year.

The group was asked to consider the number of and type of judges required to ensure the efficient administration of justice over the next five years.

While primary legislation would be needed to allow for the appointment of additional judges, the actual establishment of the court can go ahead without the need for amending primary legislation. This work is expected to be completed as soon as possible.