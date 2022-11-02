Comments by Kerry priest about gay politicians 'repugnant' and 'shameful'

Homophobic comments made by a Kerry priest about gay politicians going to hell have been slammed as “repugnant” and “shameful”.

Fr Seán Sheehy said that gay people will go to hell unless they atone for their ‘sin’, that contraception was immoral and promoted promiscuity, and that the Magdalene Laundries scandal was overblown by the media.

His comments have prompted national outrage. Some 30 people reportedly walked out of his sermon in St Mary's Church in Listowel on Sunday. Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne, apologised for Fr Sheey's comments, saying they do not represent Christianity.

Fr Sheehy, who was deputising for parish priest Canon Declan O’Connor, has now been taken off the roster in Listowel.

Adam Long, board director with the National LGBT Federation, said that Fr Sheehy’s comments “belong to a bygone era”.

“The comments are repugnant, they’re shameful," said Mr Long.

"Shrouding those deeply offensive comments in any kind of guise, be it religious or otherwise, doesn’t make it any more acceptable.

“The comments are not in keeping with the views of the people of Ireland.

“In the privacy of the ballot box in Listowel itself, people voted 74% in favour of marriage equality."

Hate crime legislation

Landmark new hate crime legislation was published on Friday which Government hopes to commence this year.

The Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences Bill 2022 will criminalise intentional or reckless communication or behaviour that is likely to incite violence or hatred against someone because they are associated with a protected characteristic, which include sexual orientation and gender. The penalty for this incitement offence will be up to five years’ imprisonment.

“It is important that Ireland has hate crime and incitement to hate legislation, in line with the rest of Europe, and that it is actively enforced,” said Mr Long.

"Even if comments don’t reach the criminal threshold, society should always collectively condemn hate and bigotry.”

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer, who previously trained in a seminary for five years and campaigned for marriage equality and LGBTQ rights, said Fr Sheehy's comments have "no place in the modern world".

“Fr Sheehy is a Christian and should be open to being Christian in his attitude and outlook," said Mr Buttimer.

"He showed a complete absence of pastoral love, care, and tenderness by his inflammatory, insulting language, to both men and women, heterosexual and gay, in his remarks."

In an interview on Radio Kerry on Wednesday, Fr Sheehy said that sin was “embedded in modern culture and enshrined in legislation”.

“People think because there’s no law against it, it’s OK — but that’s not true,” he said.

Fr Sheehy said scripture taught the sinner had to be admonished and this was done out of love in order to bring them to eternal life.

Fr Sheehy also said compassion was misunderstood, saying that being compassionate meant telling the truth to people doing something wrong.

"The truth hurts, but it sets us free,” he said.

Asked about politicians legislating for same-sex marriage and about gay politicians, including Tánaiste Leo Varadakar, and if they are going to hell, Fr Sheehy said: “Absolutely. If they don’t repent of their sin and seek forgiveness, absolutely."

“What they’re doing is, first of all, against nature, and secondly and most importantly, contrary to the law of God,” said Fr Sheehy.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he "profoundly disagrees" with the priest's views.

A spokesperson for the Fine Gael leader said: "The Tánaiste profoundly disagrees with Fr Sheehy’s views. However, he respects his right to express his religious beliefs freely.

"The Tánaiste does not believe that gay people will go to hell for being who they are, nor does he believe that any man or woman can make such a judgment.

"As Pope Francis said: 'Who are we to judge?'. As the Bible, says: 'Judge not lest you be judged. We are all God’s children'."

The National LGBT Helpline is available on 1800 929539.