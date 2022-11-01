Kerry bishop apologises after priest's controversial sermon in Listowel 

The Bishop of Kerry has apologised over a controversial homily delivered to parishioners in a Listowel church on Sunday, saying the views expressed were not representative of Christianity.

Bishop Ray Browne issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying he was aware of “the deep upset and hurt” caused by the contents of the homilies in question delivered over the weekend.

At a sermon delivered on Sunday, Fr Seán Sheehy said sexual sin was rampant, adding that sex between two men and two women was a sin, and that promiscuous behaviour was being promoted by the HSE.

Fr Sheehy had also delivered a similarly controversial homily at the Saturday vigil mass, according to Listowel locals.

"You rarely hear about sin but it’s rampant. It’s rampant," Fr Sheehy told worshippers from the altar. He was deputising for parish priest Canon Declan O'Connor.

"We see it for example in the legislation of our Government. We see it in the promotion of abortion. We see it in the example of this lunatic approach of transgenderism. We see it for example in the promotion of sex between two men and two women. That is sinful. That is mortal sin," Fr Sheehy said.

This video from St Mary’s Church in Listowel is absolutely shocking…. pic.twitter.com/VYHu3Ktc3d — Shane McAuliffe 🐷✈️ (@ShaneMcAuliffe1) November 1, 2022

People seemed not to realise this was a sin, the priest said, adding people had a responsibility to seek out those who are lost and to call people to awareness that sin was “destructive" and "detrimental” and would lead us to hell.

A number of parishioners left the mass in protest and as people apparently left the congregation, Fr Sheehy said: “Those of you who happen to be leaving today, God help you is all I have to say. God bless you who are here and worshipping God. God bless all of you."

Bishop Browne this morning apologised to all who were offended by Fr Sheehy.

"The views expressed do not represent the Christian position. The homily at a regular weekend parish Mass is not appropriate for such issues to be spoken of in such terms," he said.

"I regret that this has occurred while a parish pilgrimage to the Holy Land is taking place,” the bishop added, in an apparent reference to the fact Canon O’Connor is away on pilgrimage.

Fr Sheehy, who returned to Kerry from Baton Rouge in Louisiana in the US in 2007, has been embroiled in controversy before after he supplied a character reference for convicted sex offender Danny Foley of Listowel in Tralee Circuit Court in 2009.