A record 27,000 patients in a three-month period left A&Es without getting treatment

- The Mater saw more than 1,000 people leave without accessing treatment in July, followed by 996 in August, and 972 in September.
- At Tallaght University Hospital, the monthly figures were 699 for July, 697 for August, and 917 for September.
- At University Hospital Limerick, where chronic overcrowding has been a near-constant issue, 684 people left without treatment in July, while 778 left in August, and 752 in September.
- Cork University Hospital, which also has overcrowding issues, had 368 early leavers in July, 260 in August, and 292 in September.
- The Mercy University Hospital had 784 people leave without treatment over the same three-month period.