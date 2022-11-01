Man's body found in Monaghan in unexplained circumstances

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 16:07
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Co. Monaghan in unexplained circumstances. 

The body was found on the Kingscourt Road in Lossets, at the boundary of a premises at 8am this morning, following a call from a member of the public. 

The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination will be undertaken by the Garda technical bureau. 

The state pathologist has been notified, and the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation. 

A garda spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time. 

