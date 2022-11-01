Irish students to have Q&A with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month

The event will be live-streamed to institutions across the country on Wednesday, November 16.

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 13:27
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

The Ukrainian president is to address Irish students and answer their questions in a major event planned for later this month.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak to further and higher education students at an event that will be live-streamed to educational institutions across the country.

Following his speech, students will have the opportunity to engage directly with the president in a Q&A session.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said students will hear “from a man who has stood defiantly in the face of an illegal and barbaric invasion of his country". 

“We have welcomed hundreds of Ukrainian students into our colleges, and this will be an opportunity for them to hear directly from their president," he said.

“Throughout history, Ireland has also had a long tradition of supporting other nations in times of trouble. This has posed great challenges for many of us.

“President Zelenskyy has offered to speak directly to our students about their concerns or any questions they may have, and I know they will benefit greatly from hearing first-hand from the frontline.” 

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 16, in Dublin City University (DCU), and be live-streamed to institutions across the country.

Ukraine Ambassador Larysa Gerasko said the address is a great opportunity for students of Irish universities to hear first-hand information about “Russian aggression against Ukraine, its hybrid warfare, and disinformation campaigns that have already impacted Europe”. 

"We must do everything to spread the truth and to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities and crimes committed in Ukraine.” 

The event in DCU will be attended by Government ministers, dignitaries and students, and will involve a live-stream to other third-level institutions.

School appeals 'unfair, unjust and cruel' decision to move refugee students

