PSNI probe loyalists after 'threat' to Irish Government target

A PSNI statement said: 'The Police Service of Northern Ireland is aware of an article which has been published [on] Monday, 31 October, concerning uncorroborated reports regarding Irish Government Ministers.'

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 19:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

The PSNI is actively monitoring the “intent and capability” of paramilitary organisations following media reports that loyalists groups had planned to attack an Irish Government target.

While An Garda Síochána declined to comment on the specific allegation, it said it treated any threat of violence “as a matter of serious concern”.

Leaders of loyalist paramilitaries only called off the attack after a late intervention by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), which poured cold water on any possible "joint authority" with the Irish Government because of the Stormont vacuum.

The story, which was printed in the Belfast Telegraph, said a planned attack, on a “government target in the Irish Republic”, was “just hours away from being put into action” when it was called off.

A PSNI statement said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is aware of an article which has been published [on] Monday, 31 October, concerning uncorroborated reports regarding Irish Government Ministers.

“Working with our partners we will continue to pro-actively monitor community tensions as well as the intent and capability of paramilitary organisations.” 

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it did not comment “on speculation or unverified comments”.

But it added: “In general terms An Garda Síochána considers any suggestion in respect of the threat to use violence and / or perpetration of violence or intimidation against individual or organisation as a matter of serious concern.”

The NIO said it did not comment on security matters, but added: "Individuals involved in this sort of activity are not supported by local communities."

The author of the story, crime correspondent Allison Morris, told the Irish Examiner the information she was given suggested the target was “a Government-linked property” in the South and that the indication she got was a bomb might be used.

She said the loyalist groups “do have bomb-making capability”.

The groups that are said to have met, somewhere in Co Antrim, comprised the UVF, structured elements of the UDA and the smaller Red Hand Commando.

Ms Morris said loyalist militancy has escalated since the hoax bomb attack on Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at a Belfast peace event last March. 

terrorist threat
