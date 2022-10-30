New law to ensure tips go to workers ahead  Christmas season

New law to ensure tips go to workers ahead  Christmas season
Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 12:31
Daniel McConnell

New laws to ensure workers receive tips paid by customers will come into effect on December 1.

The Payment of Wages (Tips and Gratuities) Act 2022 will come into effect in four weeks’ time before the busy Christmas period in hospitality, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

The new law gives employees a legal entitlement to receive tips and gratuities paid in electronic form and requires that these tips and gratuities should be paid to workers in a manner that is "fair in the circumstances".

Anything called a ‘service charge’ or otherwise described in a way that would lead a customer to believe it is a charge for service, will have to be distributed to staff as if it were a tip or gratuity in the traditional sense. 

The main sectors to which the act will apply are tourism, hospitality, hairdressing, taxis, and delivery services.

These sectors attract a significant percentage of young people, students, females, and migrant workers for whom English is very often not their first language.

The act provides for the display of a tips and gratuities notice and every employer will be required to display information on the manner in which tips or gratuities and mandatory charges are shared or distributed to employees.

It must be made clear to customers whether tips are distributed among employees and how they are distributed.

Employers must also make clear whether mandatory charges, or any portion of them, are distributed to employees, and give details on how this is done.

An employer who contravenes the display obligations will be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a Class C fine up to a maximum of €2,500.

There will be a four-week period between now and December 1 to provide employers with a lead-in time to prepare for the changes required by the new law which have been well-signalled in advance.

There will be a review of the legislation after it has been in effect for one year.

Speaking about the act, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the new law is a positive step towards improving the rights and entitlements of lower-paid workers as well as providing transparency for customers. 

“While most employers treat their staff fairly, this will help to stamp out bad practices where they exist and give customers the confidence that gratuities are paid to staff,” he said.

Read More

Counties with significant influx of Ukrainian refugees to get financial help 

More in this section

Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk shooting Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk shooting
Russian invasion of Ukraine Ambassador tells Ukrainians Irish Government cannot guarantee them accommodation
Renting House Temporary eviction ban signed into law
Huawei concerns

Security risk: Government proposal allows ban on Huawei from 5G networks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s