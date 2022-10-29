Temporary eviction ban signed into law

A bill which bans residential evictions from next month until March 2023 has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

The Residential Tenancies (Deferment of Termination Dates of Certain Tenancies) Bill 2022 was agreed upon by Government last week.

The bill means that if a residential tenant is given an eviction notice by their landlord from between next month and next March, the eviction will be deferred until next April.

However, there are some exceptions regarding tenants who damage properties or who fail to pay agreed rent. In cases where the tenant is at fault, the tenancy can be terminated during the winter, subject to the usual notice periods to be given.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien welcomed the progress of the legislation.

“The government is very aware of the increasing pressure on homeless services, the limited supply in the rental market and the struggles people are facing over the coming winter months," he said.

The Minister said this bill’s "swift passage" by both houses of the Oireachtas demonstrates the Government's "collective commitment to protecting renters during this exceptional period."

Mr O'Brien added that while the bill is necessary and will provide assistance in the short-term, the long-term answer for the country remains an "increased and sustainable supply of new housing."