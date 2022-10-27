Two dead and another critically injured in Monaghan crash

A man and a woman have died, and another woman is in critical condition in hospital, following a crash that involved two cars and a Lorry in Co Monaghan this evening.
The collision took place on the N2 at Mullaghanee in Castleblayney at approximately 6.15pm.
The occupants of one of the cars involved, a man and a woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman in her 60s, a passenger in the second car, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where her current condition is understood to be critical.
Gardaí remain at the scene, and the road has been closed pending an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Local road diversions have also been put in place.
Investigating Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6.05pm and 6.30pm have been asked to make this available.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.