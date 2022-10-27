Two dead and another critically injured in Monaghan crash

Two dead and another critically injured in Monaghan crash

The crash involved two cars and a lorry. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 21:42
Steven Heaney

A man and a woman have died, and another woman is in critical condition in hospital, following a crash that involved two cars and a Lorry in Co Monaghan this evening.

The collision took place on the N2 at Mullaghanee in Castleblayney at approximately 6.15pm.  

The occupants of one of the cars involved, a man and a woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman in her 60s, a passenger in the second car, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where her current condition is understood to be critical.

Gardaí remain at the scene, and the road has been closed pending an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Local road diversions have also been put in place.

Investigating Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6.05pm and 6.30pm have been asked to make this available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Filatov: 'No ambiguity about the fact that Ireland is not neutral in the Ukrainian conflict' 
General Stock - Newspapers 'Irish Examiner' journalism shortlisted across seven categories in Journalism Awards
Glasses of Beer and Peanuts on a Wooden Table at a Pub, a Close Up High alcohol intake linked with 57% increase in stroke
Road traffic crashPlace: Monaghan
Coronavirus - Fri Mar 26, 2021

Dublin hotel tells more than 400 Ukrainian refugees they must leave

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s