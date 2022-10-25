Gardaí discover body of man, 60s, in 'unexplained circumstances' in Westmeath

Gardaí have begun an investigation following the discovery of a man's body in "unexplained circumstances" in Co Westmeath.
The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was discovered by gardaí at a house at Rattin near Milltownpass, shortly after 6pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A Garda spokesperson said that both the Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.
The spokesperson said that the outcome of a post-mortem examination, expected to be carried out tomorrow, will determine the course of the investigation.