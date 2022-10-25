Man, 30s, injured in shooting in Dublin

A man has been injured in a shooting in Dublin this evening.

The incident took place in the Donomore Crescent area of Tallaght at approximately 6.20pm.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. No arrests have been made.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They have requested anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.