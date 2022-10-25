Pubs face loss of licence if they don't protect staff and patrons from sexual harassment

Pubs and nightclubs which do not protect staff and patrons from sexual harassment could lose their licences under sweeping reforms of Ireland's laws around socialising.

Under plans approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am but, in a move to bring Ireland in line with other European countries, nightclubs will have the option to remain open until 6am – with the requirement that alcohol cannot be served after 5am.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it is envisaged that this will largely be availed of by bigger nightclubs and venues, mainly in cities, and will not by many others.

However, nightclubs and late-night bars will have to adhere to strict requirements for the new year-round permits. Under the new laws, they will require district court approval for such permits, with objections allowed from fire authorities, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and local communities.

The venues will be required to have CCTV on the premises and security staff properly accredited with the Private Security Authority as well as allocating 20% of their floorspace to dancing or live bands.

Under the new licensing scheme, objections can be made on the grounds that there are too many similar premises in the same area and the unsuitability of the proposed premises for those living in the neighbourhood.

Also, a new category of objection will be created for licence renewals, which will allow objections on the grounds that the premises were not operated in a manner which "protects staff, patrons and performers from harassment, including sexual harassment".

Off-licence opening hours will be standardised across the week — and off-licences will have the option of opening from 10.30am to 10pm seven days a week. This is a change from the current position where these hours apply six days a week, with Sunday sales only permitted from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Ms McEntee said estimates have suggested that Ireland now has only have 80 nightclubs, down from over 500 20 years ago and 300 in 2009. As part of the plan to revitalise the night-time economy, Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin announced a new Night-Time Advisor Pilot initiative which will see nine towns and cities recruit advisors to "help drive and support a more sustainable night-time economy".

The selected pilot locations are Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, Drogheda, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford. The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the reforms of the licensing laws have been badly needed and will make them “fit for the 21st century”.