Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees, says Tánaiste

Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees, says Tánaiste

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland cannot guarantee housing for refugees arriving from Ukraine in the next couple of weeks (Damien Storan/PA)

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 11:14
Cate McCurry, PA

Ireland cannot guarantee accommodation for refugees arriving from Ukraine in the next couple of weeks, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said the State cannot guarantee homes for anyone travelling from Ukraine because the country is experiencing a severe housing shortage.

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said there is “no point in denying” the chronic shortage of accommodation.

“Ireland has done very well as a society – and I don’t mean as a Government, I mean as a society – in responding to the Ukraine and refugee crisis,” he said.

We are experiencing a severe accommodation shortage and there is no point in denying that

“There is over 50,000 Ukrainians now in the country, all must have secure accommodation. There are 12,000 Ukrainian kids now in our schools, 10,000 Ukrainians working, 1,000 studying in our universities.

“In what is a very difficult situation, I think the Irish public and Irish society has responded very well. But we are experiencing a severe accommodation shortage and there is no point in denying that.

“As a country we are not in any way going to resile from our international obligations or resile from European solidarity. But we do need to say to people that if you come here we cannot guarantee you accommodation at the moment, and indeed for the few weeks we can’t guarantee it.

“Cabinet sub-committee met last night. Decisions won’t be signed off for another few days, so there will be a memo produced for Government. We should be able to sign them off formally in the next couple of days.

“Some of the measures we are examining include refurbishing buildings, rapid-build housing where possible, increasing the amount of money that is given to families that are willing to take people in or provide a house.

“Also, aligning what we offer in Ireland with that with other countries so there isn’t much of a differential. Lots of different things.”

Dublin’s City West hotel and conference centre is being used to house Ukrainian refugees (Niall Carson/PA)

Senior Government ministers met on Monday night to discuss the accommodation crisis for Ukrainians and refugees arriving in Ireland and measures to address it.

Proposals included doubling the monthly payment for people taking in Ukrainian refugees to €800.

It came after 44 Ukrainian refugees were recently left without anywhere to live after arriving in Ireland.

It is understood that the Department of Children contacted those affected and offered accommodation on Monday.

Read More

Stricter asylum checks, more deportations, and more basic shelter in bid to control migration

More in this section

Partial solar eclipse How to watch this morning's partial solar eclipse in Ireland
Irish woman, 75, dies after falling during hike in Mallorca Irish woman, 75, dies after falling during hike in Mallorca
An Bord Pleanala / Cobblestone Revealed: New investigation carried out into staff member at An Bord Pleanála
Refugees#UkrainePlace: Republic of Ireland
Ulster powersharing

Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s