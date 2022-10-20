Department taking legal advice on publishing salaries of secretaries general

Department taking legal advice on publishing salaries of secretaries general

Secretary general at the Department of Health Robert Watt was subject to a highly critical report by the joint committee on finance.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 19:44
Cianan Brennan

The Department of Public Expenditure (DPER) says it is currently considering legal advice from the Attorney General about the legal soundness of publishing details of the salaries of secretaries general.

The issue had arisen in January after it emerged that Robert Watt in his new role as head of the Department of Health had been claiming an €81,000 pay rise to his salary, despite previously stating he would waive the rise until such time as “the economy begins to recover”.

In an update for the Public Accounts Committee, DPER said publishing the actual remuneration of a secretary general “might stray into issues of personal information, as well as matters related to tax legislation”.

Advice from the Attorney General on the matter was finally received on September 27, DPER said, some eight months after the matter was first raised at PAC.

“The department is considering this advice at present,” it said.

Publishing the remuneration of a secretary general has not hitherto been the norm in terms of departmental accounts, despite the pay packages of CEOs of State bodies being routinely published on an annual basis.

Mr Watt’s move from the DPER to the Department of Health in April 2021 saw him attain a salary that was €81,000 in excess of other secretaries general.

The manner of the appointment was subsequently subject to a highly critical report by the joint committee on finance, which said that Mr Watt had behaved with “an utter disregard” for transparency.

Staffing for An Bord Pleanála

Addressing the ongoing controversy on planning decisions by and legal challenges to An Bord Pleanála, Mr Moloney said DPER has approved the provision of 30 additional staff to the planning authority, as recently promised by the Minister for Housing, in order to help ease the backlog of applications.

It is about the time taken to process the planning, that is a shared concern, we have given additional resources, but it is very complex,” he said.

Separately, Mr Moloney was quizzed on DPER’s decision to discontinue the funding for State-sponsored agency Benefacts, which had compiled financial data on charitable organisations, a decision which saw the body close earlier this year with the loss of 21 jobs.

Numerous organisations, including the Central Statistics Office, have since said the information provided by Benefacts was invaluable.

Mr Moloney said the CSO has been “afforded the opportunity to take over the database and didn’t take it over”.

“I’m not in a position to assess why they did not do so,” he said.

Read More

Benefacts chair criticises Government's reasoning for terminating the nonprofit

More in this section

Baby Bleach Kitchen Danger Almost 600 poisonings involving cosmetics were recorded last year
More than 6,000 older people are waiting for a carer More than 6,000 older people are waiting for a carer
Rain Wednesday Brighter, drier weather forecast following stormy conditions overnight
#An Bord PleanálaPerson: Robert WattOrganisation: DPEROrganisation: Department of HealthOrganisation: PACOrganisation: CSOOrganisation: Benefacts
Commemorative plaque unveiled for Dublin woman Violet Gibson

Plaque to Irish woman Violet Gibson, who shot at Mussolini, unveiled in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s