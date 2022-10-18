Children aged two to four get 20% of calories from sweets, chocolate and soft drinks

Children aged two to four get 20% of calories from sweets, chocolate and soft drinks

The research, carried out by safefood, also found treats like biscuits, chocolate, soft drinks, and savoury snacks contributed significantly to the total intakes of saturated fat and added sugar among children aged two to four and five to 12.

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 17:38
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Children aged two to four get a fifth of their calorie intake from treats including biscuits, chocolate and soft drinks, new Irish research has found.

The same study showed this figure rises to 25% among children of primary school age.

The research, carried out by safefood, also found treats like biscuits, chocolate, soft drinks, and savoury snacks contributed significantly to the total intakes of saturated fat and added sugar among children aged two to four and five to 12.

A new campaign run by safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland under the title of ‘make a start’ is urging parents to reduce the number of snacks they give and choose healthier options.

Safefood director of nutrition, Dr Aileen McGloin, said snacks are an important part of children’s diets but accepted changing the after-school snack is challenging.

“We want to support parents to rethink their children’s snacks, both in terms of what they buy and what they give,” she said. “Offering healthier snacks particularly during those after-school times during the week would be a good place to start.”

She suggested going for crackers and cheese instead of chocolate biscuits, or plain popcorn or breadsticks instead of crisps. A low-fat yogurt or fruit could be given instead of a chocolate bar.

Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist and Irish Examiner columnist, Dr Colman Noctor, said this research shows families need to be more proactive about health.

“The key is to make gradual and progressive small changes,” he said.

If your children have two treats a day, then aim to reduce that to one treat a day on weekdays and two at the weekend. Once this has been achieved it will provide parents with the confidence to continue introducing healthier diet options. 

"Quick wins are crucial to motivational success and maintaining progress.”

National Lead for the HSE’s Healthy Eating and Active Living Programme, Sarah O’ Brien, said: “Snacking every day on unhealthy foods like biscuits, chocolate and crisps means that our children aren’t getting all the nutrients they need to help them grow and develop. It can also mean they are at greater risk of tooth decay.”

The campaign is also supported by athlete Deval O’Rourke who said making a start is a good way to find one daily win for the family.

“As a mother of two small children, I know how difficult it can be to swap out treats for healthier alternatives, but there are some simple steps you can take to start the process,” she said.

“This will be different for every family, but it is about finding what works best for you”

Find out more at www.makeastart.ie.

Read More

Colman Noctor: Help your children to stay calm by rolling back on treat foods 

More in this section

Calculator with wooden house and coins stack and pen on wood table. Property investment and house mortgage financial concept Home ownership 'increasingly the preserve of those on higher incomes'
FSAI warns of dangers of improperly stored meals in response to image of Leo Varadkar's fridge FSAI warns of dangers of improperly stored meals in response to image of Leo Varadkar's fridge
Parents who pay rent for children at third-level entitled to €500 tax credit  Parents who pay rent for children at third-level entitled to €500 tax credit 
#Childrens HealthObesityOrganisation: Safefood
<p>Ruth Coppinger, Dr Peter Boylan, Dr Salome Mbugua and Maeve Richardson, during a press conference in Buswells Hotel, Dublin, to launch the 10th anniversary march for Savita Halappanavar, to be held in Dublin on Saturday October 29. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Abortion law reform urged as campaigners organise march for Savita Halappanavar

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s