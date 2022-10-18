FSAI warns of dangers of improperly stored meals in response to image of Leo Varadkar's fridge

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned that pe-prepared meals should be kept covered when stored in the fridge to avoid a risk of cross contamination.

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar shared a picture of a selection of pre-cooked meals in his fridge, most of which were stored in plastic storage containers without lids.

The images, re-shared via Twitter, have led to discussions about how pre-prepared meals can be safely stored for future use.

After being tagged in a reply to an image of the Tánaiste's fridge, the FSAI encouraged people to store batched cooked or leftover food safely to reduce the risk of possible food poisoning.

"By safely we mean that the food should be stored in the fridge (at between 0-5°C) or freezer (at -18°C or less) within 2 hours of cooking and used within 2-3 days," the official FSAI account wrote.

As regards re-heating pre-prepared meals, the FSAI said any such items should be re-heated to a temperature of "70°C or higher at the core of the food."

"It should be very hot and steaming before it is served," the FSAI added.

On the topic of whether meals should be stored with or without a lid, the FSAI said: "Generally we recommend that lids are used.

"But if there is no risk of cross-contamination from raw foods to cooked or ready to eat foods, then it should be safe."

The FSAI said further information on precautions around cooking, storage and re-heating food can be found on its website.