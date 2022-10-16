Cancer surgeon Dr Liz O'Riordan receives death threats for criticising 'nutri-bollox' 

A cancer surgeon who discusses treatment on social media said she has received death threats for criticising “nutri-bollox”.

Dr Liz O’ Riordan, a cancer survivor and breast cancer surgeon who worked in England, uses social media to answer women’s questions.

She told the Women in Medicine Network (WIMIN) conference, in Limerick, that Twitter and Instagram allow her to reach women directly.

“I can help people in a real way,” she said. “I am trying to re-set the balance of all that nutri-bollox (claims without scientific evidence that foods or certain diets can treat cancer) out there.”

She said that he has received death threats, adding that these messages can be so shocking they make her doubt herself even though she only discusses evidence-based approaches.

People have also told her a relative stopped chemotherapy and relied on unproven alternative approaches leading to their death.

“I like helping people,” she said. “This is like a job that doesn’t bring me money.”

She also spoke about sexism in medicine which seemed to strike a chord with many in the audience.

She described being a trainee with one male surgeon who liked to rest his elbow on her cleavage as he operated.

He described this as the “Alice manoeuvre” because her predecessor in the role was named Alice.

“I was a very naïve girl,” she said, adding women in male-dominated areas of medicine who defend themselves are still criticised as being prudish.

Dr O’ Riordan made headlines in April when she hit out at a claim made by Stephen and David Flynn of The Happy Pear that mushrooms could prevent breast cancer.

Some information in the post was right, she told the Irish Examiner at the time.

“We do know that being a healthy weight and that exercising can halve your risk of most common cancers,” she said.

“However, there is no evidence to say that mushrooms will reduce your risk or eating soy will reduce your risk of getting cancer.”

Her memoir Under the Knife is out next summer.