Books of evidence served on Limerick trio charged with 15 money laundering offences

Books of evidence have been served at the Special Criminal Court on two Limerick women and a Limerick man who are charged with a total of 15 crime cash laundering offences spanning over three years.

Sandra Hehir (54), with an address at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick City; Vicky Hehir (29), of Bruach Na Sionna, Castleconnell in Limerick and Warren Hehir (32), also of Bruach Na Sionna, Castleconnell in Limerick appeared before the three-judge court on Monday.

Sandra Hehir is charged with nine non-scheduled offences, Vicky Hehir is charged with four non-scheduled offences and Mr Hehir is charged with two non-scheduled offences. All the offences come under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice 2010 and relate to money laundering and terrorist financing within the State.

Under Section 7 of the Act, "a person commits an offence if the person engages in acts in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing the property".

The alleged offences all occurred within the State between January 1, 2017, and June 18, 2020, inclusive.

The three individuals are all charged with possessing, using, converting, transferring or handling cash to the value of €59,000, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property, was the proceeds of criminal conduct, in discharging sums due and owing in respect of works carried out on Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, Limerick between August 8, 2019, and June 17, 2020.

Sandra Hehir is also charged with handling, acquiring and/or possessing cash to the value of €124,055 at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick on June 17, 2020, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

She is further charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled drug, to wit, cannabis, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick on June 17, 2020.

Vicky Hehir is also charged with handling, acquiring and/or possessing a woman's Rolex watch; knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct at The Path, Garryowen, Limerick on June 17, 2020.

Mr Hehir is also charged with handling, acquiring and/or possessing a man's Rolex watch; knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct at The Path, Garryowen, Limerick on June 17, 2020.

Monday's proceedings

During today's brief hearing, State solicitor Michael O'Donovan for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the non-jury court that three books of evidence were ready to be served on the accused persons. The three accused were also assigned legal aid.

Sandra Hehir's bail terms were also varied by the Special Criminal Court and she will now sign on three days a week as opposed to seven days.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding at the three-judge court, remanded the Hehirs on continuing bail until November 14, when their cases are listed for mention again.