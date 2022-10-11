Further details announced as first funerals of Creeslough explosion victims to take place

Details of a further two funerals of victims of last Friday’s blast in Donegal have been released.

Ten people, aged from five to 59, were killed in the tragedy in the village of Creeslough on Friday.

Leona Harper, of Mountain Top, Letterkenny, will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 4pm on Tuesday, going to her late residence nearby.

Her requiem mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday in St Mary's Church, Ramelton followed by burial in Termon graveyard.

Her Rip.ie notice — which was published with the headline “Fly with the angels” — read: “Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Hugh and Donna.

“Sorely missed by brothers Anthony and Jamie and grandmother Mary Doherty.

“Fondly remembered by extended family members, school friends and rugby team mates.”

Leona Harper

The 14-year-old's father, Hugh, described her as a "little gem" on Monday, saying she was a "very outgoing, a very friendly, lovely person".

Leona's mother, Donna, told Highland Radio the 14-year-old — who was found after 24 hours — was the last person to be removed from the scene of the explosion. She also thanked the driver who refused to give up trying to get her out until the very end.

Meanwhile, Martina Martin’s remains will repose at her home in Duntally, Creeslough, from 3pm today.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

"Deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Neil, Oisin and Grainne, husband Derek, mother Nancy, brother Michael, sisters Marie, Amanda and Kathryn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends," read Martina's notice.

She was predeceased by her father Michael.

Martina Martin

The first of the funerals of the victims of the service station explosion will take place later.

Separate funeral services for fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, who was originally from Scotland, will be held in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old’s funeral will be at 11am in St Michael’s church. At 2pm, the funeral for Mr McGill will be held at the same church.

Father John Joe Duffy said the outpouring of support for Creeslough is “like a tidal wave lifting us and trying to float us out of the tsunami of grief”.

“We appreciate that so very much,” he added.

Books of condolence have also been opened in towns and cities across Ireland.