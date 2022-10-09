Who were the victims of the Donegal tragedy?

A mother and her teenage son, and a father with his five-year-old daughter were among the victims of Friday's explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Catherine O’Donnell, 39, was with her 13-year-old son James Monaghan when both of them were killed in the blast.

Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe also died.

They are reported to have been in the shop to buy a cake for her mother.

Mr Garwe was originally from Wedza in Zimbabwe. He had worked in construction and had previously lived in Dublin.

James O'Flaherty, 48, originally from Sydney in Australia, was living in Dunfanaghy in Donegal.

He is survived by his wife Tracey née O'Donnell and their son Hamish.

Details on RIP.ie state that his funeral is due to take place on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

He was an engineering director with 25 years’ experience managing large-scale high-complexity software engineering and electrical engineering projects.

Hughie Kelly, 60, was from Doe Point, just outside Creeslough.

He is reported to have left the shop to go back to his car to get something when the explosion went off. He worked in construction.

Martin McGill, 49, whose father Joseph died in February this year, is survived by his mother Mary, and his sisters Marie Louise and Caroline.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, was studying in Belfast, and had returned home after living in Paris. She had recently celebrated her birthday on September 28.

Her boyfriend Conor McFadden is critically ill in Dublin’s St James Hospital.

Jessica is understood to have been staying with Conor in one of the apartments by the service station.

Leona Harper, 14, was reportedly buying an ice cream with a friend at the time the explosion went off.

Sports-mad Leona was a keen rugby player and a member of the U14 Letterkenny Rugby Club girls team. She was also a huge Liverpool fan, and the football club posted a tribute to her on Sunday afternoon.

Leona’s brother Anthony said on his Facebook page: “I don't know where to begin, Leona. I couldn't have asked for a better little sister. Leona, I love you so much and we all love you so much.”

Her mother, Donna, issued a statement saying: "The heartbroken family of Leona Harper wishes to thank each and every one that helped find their girl. Emergency services and locals worked through the night to return Leona to her family 24 hours after the tragic explosion, they're eternally grateful."

School's tribute

The staff at a local school, Mulroy College, where James Monaghan was a student and Jessica Gallagher a past pupil, has paid tribute to them and all the victims, including Catherine O'Donnell and Martina Martin, who had children at the school.

A number of their students were also injured at the scene.

"It is with deepest regret that we advise that two of our students, James Monaghan and Leona Harper, and two mothers of students enrolled in our school, Catherine O'Donnell and Martina Martin, were among the fatalities.

"There were also a number of our students who incurred injuries at the scene. Our deepest sympathies are with the families who have tragically lost a loved one following Friday’s incident in Creeslough. We also hope that all those injured will make a full recovery," a spokesperson said.

Principal Fiona Temple said that the entire school community is "devastated".

“We as a school community are devastated on hearing of the tragedy and the fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families and the Creeslough community at this time," she said.