Ireland 'some bit off' dedicated transport police, Taoiseach tells union conference

In the past “you could pinpoint certain areas where this behaviour would happen… [but] it’s now happening in practically every nook and cranny in the country”, he said.
It is “not so long ago since one of our members, a lady, was threatened with rape on a bus around Halloween 2019 for example”, he said.
Mr O’Leary warned that Ireland’s rail network has become more of a “problem area” recently and stressed the need for a “dedicated garda public transport division” to address this crime wave.
“There is no security, no visible policing on public transport,” he said, adding that the increase in frequency is probably a “societal issue”.
The Taoiseach said people should be able to travel “at any time of the day or night without fear or harassment” and acknowledged that there is more work to be done in this area.
Mr O’Leary said the Taoiseach’s statement was “pretty positive”.
“The Taoiseach’s references this morning will give me encouragement that at some stage [it may be introduced],” he said.
“We’re not going to stop the campaign; we’re going to ramp it up in fact.”
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said “the establishment of a dedicated transport police unit is not under consideration by [us] at this time” and stressed it engages with transport operators “to provide a co-ordinated Garda presence on public transport services with an aim of preventing and detecting public order offences and antisocial behaviour”.
“Members of An Garda Síochána working to keep people safe on public transport, follow the practice of proactive policing and every incident reported to An Garda Síochána involving antisocial behaviour is thoroughly investigated,” the spokesperson said.
Among other issues dominating the NBRU conference were accessibility, reliability of services and transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet.