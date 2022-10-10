Sustainability body introduces scheme to encourage firms to use electric vehicles

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is rolling out a scheme to give electric vehicles to businesses on a trial basis in a bid to grow the use of sustainable travel in the commercial sector.

The SEAI has awarded a contract worth almost €1m to the car rental firm Enterprise Rent-A-Car to manage and operate the scheme that will allow “businesses real-world experience of having an electric vehicle (EV) on their fleet and showcase the cost and emission savings that EVs represent”.

As part of Ireland’s climate change ambitions, the Government has pledged to have a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Even as EV sales have surged this year, reaching that ambitious one million mark will be challenging.

A recent survey found that half of Irish people are sceptical that the target will be reached, with two-thirds saying that upfront costs are the biggest barrier. The lack of a comprehensive second-hand market in the country is also hampering the more widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

The Irish Examiner also reported last month that just 3% of all State-owned vehicles are either electric or hybrid models. The SEAI said that a significant portion of its budget is invested into incentivising the adoption of electric vehicles and developing methods to encourage uptake.

“A crucial step in the electrification of Ireland’s national fleet is encouraging the commercial and public sectors to adopt electric vehicles into their fleets,” it said.

“The benefits of the pilot scheme are to promote the electrification of commercial fleets in Ireland, to provide an opportunity for businesses to trial EVs without the commercial outlay, to highlight the savings and suitability of EVs in a commercial setting, and to help grow the second-hand EV market in Ireland.”

The agency said it will be a demand-led scheme, with one vehicle per company, if enough businesses register their interest. It is up to the businesses themselves to insure the vehicles, while there is the option for the SEAI to provide a charging point to the business should it be required.

The emissions and fuel saved through the trial will be monitored, as well as the distance travelled and the number of times the vehicles are charged during the trial. Enterprise Rent-a-Car will be required to deliver a final report upon completion of any feedback, learnings or findings from the delivery of the scheme.

“Most vehicles in the commercial sector operate on a 3/4 year service period,” the SEAI said. “Once this service has been completed, the vehicles tend to move into the second-hand market in Ireland and provide a viable, affordable option for consumers who are unable to purchase new electric vehicles.”

The SEAI, however, noted in its tender documents that it would not be providing SEAI grants for the purpose of acquiring vehicles for the scheme.

In a separate bid to boost electric vehicle sales, the SEAI is also spending €370,000 on an award scheme for electric vehicle dealerships across the country. It said there was a potential for a winner from each county, with one national winner also getting a nod.

“This will also motivate dealerships and their staff to promote and encourage the required EV uptake to meet national targets,” it said.