Sculpture based on Adam King's virtual hug unveiled

A sculpture based on a little boy's virtual hug which captured the hearts of the nation during Covid-19 lockdown, has been unveiled in Kilkenny.

Eight-year-old Adam King from Cork touched the lives of millions of people after his appearance on the RTÉ's Late Late Toy Show in November 2020 brought joy to so many in Ireland, and around the world.

Adam shared his dreams of becoming a CAPCOM (capsule communicator) at NASA and his challenges with a lifelong brittle bone condition — Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Thanks to his appearance on the Toy Show, Adam met famous and renowned Canadian astronaut Chris Hatfield.

However, nothing seems to be getting in Adam’s way, as he seeks to pursue the many ambitions he has in life. Adam King Adventures was established in the name of the remarkable young boy.

Along with European Paralympian medalist and Grand Marshall of the 2022 Kilkenny City St Patrick’s Day Parade, Mary Fitzgerald, the pair unveiled the Virtual Hug sculpture today, which is Kilkenny Day, with the help of Lord Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald.

Speaking after the unveiling Adam’s family said:”The rain didn't dampen the spirits of an amazing crowd who came out to wish us well as we unveiled Adam’s Virtual sculpture at Kilkenny Day.

Thank you to everyone who made this a reality. We will treasure this moment for the rest of our lives. We are so proud of Adam and everything he has achieved, and we are truly grateful to everyone for your support.

Ms Fitzgerald, who is an occupational therapist and has won numerous awards in the javelin, shot put, and discus, is also an Ambassador for Enable Ireland.

A Kilkenny County Council spokesperson added: “The sculpture is inspired by Adam’s artwork which he unveiled on The Late Late Toy show in 2020, to help people stay connected during the pandemic.”

The event kicked off at 1pm at the Canal Square, and the pair led the crowd down the Canal Walk at 2.45pm for the unveiling of the Virtual Hug structure at 3.00pm.

Meanwhile, on October 13, Adam’s father David’s book , Sir Adam The Brave and the Moody Monsters, will hit the bookshelves.