McEntee: Data centres will be taken off grid first if risk of energy blackouts worsens

Data centres will be the first to be taken off the grid if the risk of energy blackouts becomes worse over the winter, the Justice Minister has said.

Helen McEntee said there are plans in place to ensure the lights remain on in homes and businesses across the country this winter, and said the most vulnerable will be protected from disconnection.

"The likelihood that we will have large-scale blackouts this Christmas, I think we would have to have the worst of the worst of the worst happening all at the same time," Ms McEntee said when asked about energy supply and pressure on the grid.

She said it is "not fair to say" that the Government has not planned for the current situation, citing a 2016 report that warned of a tightening of supply.

Minister Ryan has been very clear, he's introducing legislation, he's working in terms of putting in place new infrastructure, which would bring on board 250 and then 450kws.

Ms McEntee added: "If there are to be any changes, data centers will be the first to be taken off the grid."

'Red carpet' treatment

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the Government had "rolled out the red carpet" for data centres, which will account for 28% of electricity consumption by 2031.

"You don't allow that increase to happen unless you are absolutely certain you're going to be able to meet the demand. The reason why we have the situation at the moment is because the Government has no plan."

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said it was "so frustrating" that energy supply has become so precarious, and hit out at a lack of real planning from the Government.

However, Ms McEntee said the coalition will do everything it can to prevent people from being cut off. She added:

The overall objective of Government is to make sure that nobody, absolutely nobody is in a situation that they don't have access to heat to gas, to heat their homes, to cook their food, and that's why we introduced so many supports and measures.

"People are not going to be cut off if they engage, so we have to make sure that people engage with their providers, that we continue to provide the financial support, but also there is that assurance that people won't be cut off, and I think the Taoiseach has been very clear in saying that that is that is exactly what our objective is."

She said on top of double social welfare and other targeted payments, people can go to their social welfare offices for additional supports.

Ms McEntee also told RTÉ's The Week in Politics that the attorney general is currently looking at the introduction of a winter evictions ban.

"We are looking at this, we are very conscious of the fact that people are under pressure at the moment," she said.