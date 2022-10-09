Bodies of woman and baby boy found in Dublin

The bodies of a woman and a baby boy have been found at a house in Dublin this Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended a house in the Beechfield area of Clonee, Dublin 15 shortly after 3 pm this Saturday.
A woman in her 40s and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Their bodies remain at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.
The local coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified.
A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.
The outcomes of the post-mortem examinations will determine the course of garda investigations into both deaths.