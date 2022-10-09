Bodies of woman and baby boy found in Dublin

File Picture.

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 02:17
Jess Casey

The bodies of a woman and a baby boy have been found at a house in Dublin this Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a house in the Beechfield area of Clonee, Dublin 15 shortly after 3 pm this Saturday.

A woman in her 40s and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

Their bodies remain at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The local coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.

The outcomes of the post-mortem examinations will determine the course of garda investigations into both deaths.

