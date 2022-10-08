Foster carers 'disappointed' with one-off cost-of-living payment

Foster carers have said they are disappointed at a once-off cost of living payment from the Government, claiming it is insufficient.

The Irish Foster Care Association commented after a letter from Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman, was sent to them outlining the extent of the payment, to be made at the current foster care allowance rate of €325 for a child under 12 and €352 for a child over 12.

In a letter to IFCA chief executive Catherine Bond, Mr O'Gorman acknowledged concerns from foster carers that Budget 2023 had not delivered an increase to the basic rate of the foster care allowance. The payment has not increased since 2009.

"I want to assure you that I recognise that foster carers, like many others, are experiencing cost-of-living pressures at this time and both my department and Tusla want to respond to this in a positive and meaningful way," the minister said. "Subsequent to the budget, I met with the CEO of Tusla where we discussed the issue of supports to foster carers. Following this engagement it has been agreed that a single additional once-off cost of living payment in respect of each child in foster care is to be paid as soon as practicable. The payment is to be made at the current foster care allowance rate of €325 for a child under 12 and €352 for a child over 12. "I can inform you that it is the intention of Tusla and my department that the payment should issue as soon as practicable, and in any event before the end of 2022, to all applicable cohorts of foster carers, including foster carers working with private providers. "It is my intention that this once off payment will go some way to alleviating the financial pressures foster carers are currently facing. However, I can assure you that I will continue to work with Tusla in the coming months to do everything possible to make further supports available to foster carers. This work will include a consideration of the current rate of the foster care allowance."

However, the IFCA said it was "disappointed", adding: "This falls far short of the expectations of foster carers as set out in IFCA's pre-budget submission."

Tusla has engaged in a number of recruitment drives for new foster carers in recent years as demand continues to grow, something driven in part by the increase in the number of children and young people arriving into Ireland from Ukraine. There has also been a rise in the number of complex cases.

Following Budget 2022, one foster carer told the Irish Examiner that they felt like "a soft touch", adding: "We're like the guards — we can't go on strike."