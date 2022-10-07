Irish Water warns it will take 'years' to bring public water supply to highest standards

Irish Water warns it will take 'years' to bring public water supply to highest standards

Irish Water said it invested more than €460m in Ireland’s water treatment plants and networks in 2021, with 12 water treatment plants built or upgraded and an additional 39 sites upgraded.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 16:49
Pádraig Hoare

Irish Water has warned it will take "a number of years and high levels of investment" to bring the public supply to the highest standards, following criticism from the environmental watchdog.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said while more than 99% of Ireland’s drinking water supplies were up to scratch, there were a number of serious incidents in 2021.

They included two significant water infrastructure failures in Wexford and Kildare, which put almost 900,000 at risk last year, including hospitalisations and sickness in Gorey.

Irish Water said it invested more than €460m in Ireland’s water treatment plants and networks in 2021, with 12 water treatment plants built or upgraded and an additional 39 sites upgraded.

It pointed to some 42,000 lead connections replaced since 2017, and the lowest ever population on list of ‘at-risk’ supplies.

In response to the incidents at Gorey and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants in Wexford and Kildare respectively, the utility firm said the new National Operations Management Centre has been stood up on a 24/7 basis.

Some 56 of Ireland’s largest drinking water plants, catering for a population of 2.85m people, have been connected so far to the centre, it said. 

"This enables these plants to be monitored around the clock and action to be taken immediately when issues arise. Training has also been rolled out to all water services staff across the country to better equip them to manage or escalate incidents," the firm added.

Irish Water's regional assets operations manager Margaret Attridge said: "We recognise, of course, that challenges remain in some areas and we have prioritised our efforts in addressing these. 

"In particular, our enhanced focus on monitoring and testing supplies allows us to identify problems early and take action to fix them and, where appropriate, notify the public of any risks to their drinking water.

"It will take a number of years and high levels of investment to bring our public water supply to the standard we all strive for but we are confident that we are on track to achieve this."

Read More

'Living on the island forces you to relax': Couple reflects on six months on Blasket Island

More in this section

More storm names to be gender-neutral in future More storm names to be gender-neutral in future
PSNI stock Three officers injured as car ploughs into police vehicles in Belfast 
Celestial fireworks: Draconid meteor shower set to light up Irish skies  Celestial fireworks: Draconid meteor shower set to light up Irish skies 
water treatmentOrganisation: Irish WaterOrganisation: Environmental Protection Agency
<p>Emergency services are at the scene of a serious explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough. Pic: Donegal Online Facebook page. </p>

Breaking: Explosion destroys petrol station in Donegal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s