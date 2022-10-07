More storm names to be gender-neutral in future

More storm names to be gender-neutral in future

A giant wave crashing over Fenit Pier on the outskirts of Tralee, Co Kerry, during Storm Barra last year. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 16:33
Ben Haugh

More storm names will be “gender-neutral” in future, as the tradition of swapping between girls' and boys' names is old fashioned, Evelyn Cusack has said.

Met Éireann’s head of forecasting said the move is an attempt to modernise, and reflected changing attitudes towards gender in society.

“Hurricanes used to only have female names up until the late 1970s and have swapped between boys' and girls' names since then,” she said. 

But it’s just a convention — we’re not wedded to it.” 

Ms Cusack confirmed the move towards gender-neutral names was first suggested in June by the UK Met Office, and was supported by the Irish and Dutch offices.

She said choosing gender-neutral names was “more up to date”. Ms Cusack added: “It doesn't make any difference meteorologically.”

Evelyn Cusack of Met Éireann at the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre, Agriculture House, Kildare St, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The European Storm Naming Group (ESNG) announced its list of names for the upcoming winter season last month, as voted by members of the public. It included three gender-neutral names: Sam, Val, and Elliot.

In an email to UK and Dutch colleagues at the end of the naming process, Evelyn Cusack suggested that the group could meet next April to formulate a more concrete plan, adding that she liked the idea of “gender-neutral names” in future.

Last year Ms Cusack objected to the name Toby being used, due to its connection to Roots: The Saga of an American Family, a book about slavery in America. 

She included a link to the Wikipedia page of Kunta Kinte, the story’s main character, in an email to colleagues when vetoing the suggestion. Ms Cusack also previously objected to her own name being used.

The final list of storm names, announced last month, is: Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Íde, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhán, Sam, Tobias, Val, Wouter.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Sins of the fada start a storm of controversy

More in this section

PSNI stock Three officers injured as car ploughs into police vehicles in Belfast 
Celestial fireworks: Draconid meteor shower set to light up Irish skies  Celestial fireworks: Draconid meteor shower set to light up Irish skies 
Unions ratify new public-sector pay deal Unions ratify new public-sector pay deal
More storm names to be gender-neutral in future

Breaking: Explosion destroys petrol station in Donegal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s