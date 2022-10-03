Over 50 firefighters tackle blaze in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

Over 50 firefighters tackle blaze in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, where more than 50 personnel have been involved in the operation at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street since the early hour of the morning. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 10:59
PA

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

More than 50 personnel were involved in fighting the fire at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street from the early hours of Monday.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said they were alerted to the blaze at 5.37am.

They said: “Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance.” The building hosts a number of small creative businesses.

Tina Calder, who owns a business in the building, at the scene of a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Tina Calder, who owns a business in the building, at the scene of a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, which has offices in the building, said: “I got a call this morning just before 6am. My brother is a security guard at the Ulster University and he said, ‘Tina, your building is on fire’.

“Of course, I sprang up, got a taxi, came in and literally for about an hour and a half, just stood here crying watching the building go up in flames.

“I was able to give them keys, ring the landlord and the agent, and I made contact with the other tenants in the building as much as possible.

“It was just heart breaking as I watched people’s studios go. One man owns a violin making studio – it was gone. There are illustrators in there that have artwork.

“We can see that our offices are probably going to have significant water and smoke damage. All five of my staff are working from home today.” Ms Calder added: “We’ve had a wonderful outburst of support from the community here in Cathedral Quarter, asking what can they do to help, and it’s just wonderful to see that community come together to support us.”

Read More

First strategic plan unveiled for Munster Technological University

More in this section

Columba McVeigh search Family of Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh ‘hopeful’ as new search begins
Boris Johnson resignation Britain's NI minister ‘happy to eat humble pie’ to restore relationship with Ireland
Columba McVeigh search New search for disappeared victim Columba McVeigh set to begin
BelfastfirefightersNorthern IrelandArtistsPlace: BelfastPlace: Cathedral QuarterOrganisation: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
<p>Drink Aware has been accused of having a vested interest as it is funded by the alcohol industry. Picture: David Jones/PA</p>

Government urged to introduce alcohol awareness programme for Junior Cycle

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s