Man arrested after car crashes through gates at Sinn Féin TD’s home

Man arrested after car crashes through gates at Sinn Féin TD’s home

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “This was a distressing and traumatic incident for Martin’s wife and family. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 13:55
Michelle Devane, PA

Gardaí investigating a car crashing through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny have arrested a man on suspicion of endangerment.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Friday morning after the incident in Co Leitrim.

He is being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

The Garda said they are investigating an “incident of endangerment” in Aughavas, near Ballinamore, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Kenny’s wife was at home at the time of the incident at about 2am.

It is understood the vehicle drove at speed through the electric gates.

A man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD has thanked the emergency services.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “This was a distressing and traumatic incident for Martin’s wife and family.

“We are glad they are unhurt, and everyone extends solidarity to Martin and his family at this time.

“Martin has thanked the emergency services for their speedy response.

“As there is a live Garda investigation into this incident, we cannot comment further.”

It is the second incident at the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s home. In 2019 Mr Kenny’s car was set alight outside his home.

Read More

Car crashes through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's home

More in this section

Son appeals for information over IRA murder of father 40 years on Son appeals for information over IRA murder of father 40 years on
Brexit EU Commissioner says Britain should find ways to resolve protocol impasse
PSNI stock Police issue warning after lasers pointed at planes in Lurgan area
InvestigationPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Ollie Simmons-Watt, five, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Limavady (family handout/PA)</p>

Boy, five, killed in collision with van while riding bike in Derry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s