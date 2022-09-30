Boy, five, killed in collision with van while riding bike in Derry

Ollie Simmons-Watt, five, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Limavady (family handout/PA)

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 11:12
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A five-year-old boy has died in Co Derry after he was struck by a van while on his bike.

Police confirmed Ollie Simmons-Watt died after the single-vehicle collision in Limavady on Thursday.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

“We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

“The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dashcam or other footage, to get in touch via 101 and quote reference number 1235 of September 29.”

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information following a fatal two-vehicle crash in the Curr Road area of Beragh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly after 11.25am that a lorry and a grey Renault Modus had been involved in a collision in the area.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“One man aged in his 80s, who was driving the Renault, was taken to hospital following the incident. Sadly, he has since passed away.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has footage of it, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 582 of September 28.

