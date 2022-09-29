Covid vaccines may temporarily delay women’s menstruation, study finds

Covid-19 vaccines may temporarily delay women’s menstruation by about one day with no risk to reproductive health, a large international study has found.

Women have said they experienced changes in menstrual cycles following vaccinations but there has been little clinical study of this phenomenon.

Published in the journal BMJ Medicine, this study found all Covid vaccines are linked to small, and likely to be temporary, changes to the menstrual cycle.

On average the delay in a period starting is less than one day. However, they found for women who had both shots during one cycle, the delay could be almost four days.

The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University clinician-scientist Alison Edelman, involved 19,622 women among them 14,936 vaccinated women and 4,686 un-vaccinated.

“Some individuals experience a slightly longer cycle length with the Covid-19 vaccine, and, for most, it goes back to normal quickly,” she said.

But more importantly we hope our findings further validate what so many individuals reported experiencing, and allow healthcare professionals to provide patients with better care and clinical recommendations.

Changes to monthly routines can be alarming - especially for women trying to get pregnant or avoid pregnancy.

Dr Edelman, who earlier identified similar findings among 4,000 American women, said these temporary changes indicate no concerns for long-term physical or reproductive health.

Researchers tracked over a quarter of a million cycles with the Natural Cycles app, shared with the women’s permission.

On average, vaccinated women saw a 0.71-day increase in the time between periods after the first dose and a 0.56-day increase after the second. Women who had two doses during a single cycle saw an average increase of 3.7 days compared with unvaccinated women.