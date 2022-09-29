Covid vaccines may temporarily delay women’s menstruation, study finds

Covid vaccines may temporarily delay women’s menstruation, study finds

Dr Alison Edelman said: “Some individuals experience a slightly longer cycle length with the Covid-19 vaccine, and, for most, it goes back to normal quickly.”

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 20:25
Niamh Griffin

Covid-19 vaccines may temporarily delay women’s menstruation by about one day with no risk to reproductive health, a large international study has found.

Women have said they experienced changes in menstrual cycles following vaccinations but there has been little clinical study of this phenomenon.

Published in the journal BMJ Medicine, this study found all Covid vaccines are linked to small, and likely to be temporary, changes to the menstrual cycle.

On average the delay in a period starting is less than one day. However, they found for women who had both shots during one cycle, the delay could be almost four days.

The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University clinician-scientist Alison Edelman, involved 19,622 women among them 14,936 vaccinated women and 4,686 un-vaccinated.

“Some individuals experience a slightly longer cycle length with the Covid-19 vaccine, and, for most, it goes back to normal quickly,” she said.

But more importantly we hope our findings further validate what so many individuals reported experiencing, and allow healthcare professionals to provide patients with better care and clinical recommendations.

Changes to monthly routines can be alarming - especially for women trying to get pregnant or avoid pregnancy.

Dr Edelman, who earlier identified similar findings among 4,000 American women, said these temporary changes indicate no concerns for long-term physical or reproductive health.

Researchers tracked over a quarter of a million cycles with the Natural Cycles app, shared with the women’s permission.

On average, vaccinated women saw a 0.71-day increase in the time between periods after the first dose and a 0.56-day increase after the second. Women who had two doses during a single cycle saw an average increase of 3.7 days compared with unvaccinated women.

Read More

Menstrual cycle awareness programmes will help end period taboo in the workplace 

More in this section

Arrest following €700,000 cannabis seizure in Cork Arrest following €700,000 cannabis seizure in Cork
Gardaí ask public for help in search for teen missing from Dublin  Gardaí ask public for help in search for teen missing from Dublin 
Westmeath Car fire deaths Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths is heavy burden for gardaí
#COVID-19#Womens Health
<p>The car narrowly missed the house of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny and crashed into the patio doors of a separate studio space. Picture: Mark Marlow/Rollingnews</p>

Gardaí investigating as car crashes through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's home

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.272 s