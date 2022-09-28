Wives of senior gardaí 'being videoed by criminals as part of harassment campaigns'

Wives of senior gardaí 'being videoed by criminals as part of harassment campaigns'

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemned the 'doxxing' of senior garda officers' families as 'intimidation' after video and images of them were posted on social media along with their private addresses. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 21:40
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Wives of senior Garda officers have been videoed and photographed as part of harassment campaigns by criminals, a staff association has said.

The Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) said recordings and images have been posted, with addresses, on social media.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said these were “disgraceful incidents”, which affected members at all ranks. He said the organisation has acted in previous cases, which have involved intimidation, criminal damage, or threats.

Garda Superintendent Declan McCarthy: 'This sort of ongoing harassment is impacting on both the physical and mental health of members.' Picture: Collins
Garda Superintendent Declan McCarthy: 'This sort of ongoing harassment is impacting on both the physical and mental health of members.' Picture: Collins

Speaking at the AGS annual conference in Naas, Co Kildare, Supt Declan McCarthy said: 

“Members wives’ cars had been videoed, members wives’ cars had been photographed, and members themselves had been photographed. 

"This sort of ongoing harassment is impacting on both the physical and mental health of members.

“We’ve had a number of recorded incidents where members’ spouses, in particular, have been added to the mix.

Their vehicles have been identified publicly and posted on social media. Addresses have been posted on social media. 

Supt McCarthy said it was not possible to attribute these incidents to one sector of society, or even to suggest they arose from smaller or larger policing incidents.

At the conference, the commissioner said: “I think the superintendents’ association [make] a very valid point — not just in respect of their own members, but all members of An Garda Síochána.”

Mr Harris said the organisation, and he as commissioner, had an obligation to protect members and, by extension, their families.

“We have acted where there have been cases of intimidation and indeed criminal damage of members’ homes, and we’ve also acted in respect of threats, on social media as well,” the Garda boss said.

“Where we become aware of such issues — and these are disgraceful incidents —we do act to protect members, as far as possible.”

He said the difficulty was that with social media, a lot of these videos can travel “far and wide” before action can be taken.

He said they work with social media sites to take images down, but “they make their own decisions”.

Also speaking at the conference, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was confident the 1,000 garda recruits — as set out in Budget 2023 — is deliverable, while accepting the 800 target for 2022 had not been met.

Read More

Justice budget includes €9m increase in funds to tackle gender-based violence

More in this section

Charity calls for ban on greyhound racing which sees funding boost in budget Charity calls for ban on greyhound racing which sees funding boost in budget
Close-up of person touching hand of senior woman. Home assistance concept. Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver a ‘Major breakthrough’ as dementia drug found to ‘slow cognitive decline’
Brexit Northern Ireland secretary says 'mood music' is positive on reforming Stormont before election has to be called next month
doxxingSocial MediaPolicingPerson: Drew HarrisPerson: Declan McCarthyPerson: Helen McEnteeOrganisation: Association of Garda Superintendents
<p>A forensic garda at the scene of the house in Clarecastle, Co Clare. Photograph Press 22</p>

Girl found seriously injured at house in Clare transferred to Dublin hospital

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s