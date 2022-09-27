German DCU student praises budget measures but stresses 'steep' cost compared to home

Dublin City University student Vincent Rastfeld saved up to be able to move to Ireland to study here.

The 24-year-old, who is originally from Duisburg in Germany, admits he is “very fortunate” to be supported by his parents.

“You’re changing your living destination to a much more expensive country and the master's programme is time-consuming so you can’t work.”

He knew Ireland would be more expensive than Germany but was shocked to see the cost of rent here.

In Dublin, Mr Rastfeld pays €750 a month for a room in purpose-built student accommodation at DCU. As regards value for money, he says his accommodation as “alright” but “very expensive” when compared with Germany.

“The fact that it’s only alright is quite shocking to me,” he said.

While studying for his undergraduate degree in Bonn he paid €450 per month in rent, which he said was quite expensive by German standards as Bonn is a "student city". For that price he had a “very large” bedroom in a “very nice” apartment.

He describes housing in Ireland as “the elephant in the room", adding: “I have friends from Germany doing an Erasmus here and they are paying €250 a week which is crazy.

“The fact that some are paying €1,000 a month for student accommodation is something that won’t stop shocking me for a long time,” he said.

Vincent Rastfeld was surprised by the fact that public transport prices were lowered in Ireland, something he said would rarely happen in Germany. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mr Rastfeld described the newly announced €500 tax credit as a “sensible choice", one he thinks will benefit a lot of students in private rented accommodation.

“€500 for the year isn’t a lot but it’s still a good amount. At least it’s a bit of one month’s rent,” he said.

His rent is worked out at a daily rate, while electricity, gas and broadband cost €52 per month. It usually totals €750 a month on average.

Mr Rastfeld spends €40-€50 per week on groceries, much more than his weekly spend of roughly €15 per week in Germany.

He said the fees that third-level students pay in Ireland are a “major factor” in why students struggle here.

He said:

In Germany, you pay around €300-€400 for the whole semester, and here I pay €8,700 for the year.

Although he says the investment of the money back into universities in Ireland is easy to see, he believes the cost of third-level education here is “very expensive".

”Student costs that are in the thousands for a semester are very steep,” he said.

Reacting to the student fee reduction, he said: “I didn’t see that coming. It wasn’t made very clear who will really profit from this, it seems like it’s for all students but I’m not sure.”

He said the €1,000 fee reduction is “a lot of money” and that it will make studying a “little bit more affordable,” for many students.

He was surprised by the fact that public transport prices were lowered in Ireland, something he said would rarely happen in Germany.

“It definitely made things better because with the student leap card, it isn’t that expensive to get around, and I use that quite a bit."

Mr Rastfeld said the extension of the public transport fare reduction will help many students.

“It’s an indiscriminatory way of reducing costs because most students rely on public transport."