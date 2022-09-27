Cork runner becomes social media star after beating Kaka in Berlin Marathon

A 58-year-old Irish runner has become a hit on social media after he was pictured coming in eight minutes ahead of 40-year-old former Brazilian football player, Ricardo Kaka, at the Berlin Marathon in Germany last weekend.

John Casey of Togher in Cork city told Today with Claire Byrne, on RTÉ Radio 1, that he was “getting the proverbial taken out of him” by his wife Rona after he outclassed the former professional footballer and Ballon d’Or winner.

John finished what was his first marathon in a time of 3.30.29 with Kaka completing it eight minutes later. The former AC Milan legend took up long-distance running following his retirement from football in 2017.

'The last 48 hours has been mad'

John said he noticed that there was a “big buzz” in the crowd at mile 21. He realised that members of the public were calling out the former footballer's name.

John Casey said: 'I didn’t realise that that photograph (of him and Kaka with him in front) was taken. It has gone viral. The last 48 hours has been mad.'

He said it was nice of Kaka to do a runner’s fistpump when he was overtaken by him.

“I think runners are a really inclusive bunch in general. It was just an acknowledgment. He seems a really nice guy. There is no airs and graces about him. He is a world superstar and he had a great interaction to the crowd to be fair to him.”

John said he was pleased with his time and wanted to give a “shout out” to his club Togher AC.

“I am deeply grateful to them for all my coaching. For all my coaches Tony Kelleher and Aidan Hartnett. They are absolutely fantastic. Without them and all my team mates in the club, I could not have realised a decent time.”

John, who will be 59 next month, took up running about ten years ago as a park runner. He was encouraged to join Togher AC by his old school friend Martin Casey.

The Berlin marathon was particularly special for him as his son Jack lives there.

“The family were there supporting me as well. My wife Rona has to put up with me six days a week training. I will definitely do another marathon. I definitely have the bug.

"She (Rona) is taking the proverbial out of me (because of the press coverage). She is not going to give it up.”

Powerful picture

John added that the photograph has touched people on a number of levels.

“First of all people called out that is it is a great memory to have. To be photographed at that level. There is a shared pain of the marathon on both of our faces. And then there is the good bit of banter. I am from Cork and there is Rebel grit and Irish grit and sporting grit in the performance.

I don’t think we (Kaka and I) will be having a rematch. I don’t have twenty million instagram followers so I will leave him to it !”

Togher Athletic club posted on social media about their pride in the performance.

“Massive congratulations to Togher ACs John Casey who knocked it out of the park in today's Berlin Marathon in 3.30.29. What a run to be a part of, where a new marathon world record was set."