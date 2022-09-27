Child rushed to hospital following violent incident at house in Co Clare

The injured girl was rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.
The alarm was raised at around 8.00am. Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident on the main Ennis to Clarecastle road. 

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 10:53
Pat Flynn

A child has been rushed to hospital following a violent incident at a house in Co Clare this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the girl sustained serious injuries at a property at Clareabbey on the outskirts of Ennis. The alarm was raised at around 8am.

The girl was rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. 

There is no information available about their condition however it is expected she may be transferred to a hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí have sealed off the property while a technical examination of the scene is undertaken. 

No further details about the incident are available and it is understood that no arrests have been made.

In a statement, gardaí said they are "investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery" of the child. 

Investigations are ongoing, the statement added. 

GP visit card plans will lead to waiting lists and pressure on primary care, says doctor

