'I've never found it this hard': Pension rise would help with essential costs

“I’ve been struggling for a while back. I’ve never found it this hard, actually,” said pensioner Theresa Moroney, who hopes Tuesday's budget will provide some reassurance in the face of rising costs.

Theresa Moroney, aged 71, has lived alone in Nenagh, Tipperary, for 20 years. Her State pension of €253.30, which is her only source of income, barely covers her essential costs such as rent, groceries, oil and electricity.

Her hopes for the budget are modest — she would like to have enough money left at the end of the week to “go for a cup of coffee” with her grandchild. “You can’t even afford that anymore,” she said.

Ms Moroney worries about the increasing cost of electricity.

“I don’t use the dryer that much really because I’d be afraid and I don’t turn on the lights much lately,” she said, adding that being unable to keep her home lit during the winter is a frightening thought.

Ms Moroney’s arthritis is worsened by her cold house and she has been struggling with the price of oil, which currently costs €400 for two months’ worth of heating. She can’t always afford it, but her supplier allows her to pay back what she owes when she has it.

“If I owed him money, he would still give me oil,” she said.

A weekly grocery shop costs up to €70 while her rent costs €43 a week.

Ms Moroney is hoping for a rise in her pension, as well as more help with the cost of heating and electricity. “Luxuries wouldn’t bother me now or anything like that,” she said.

'Sharp reduction' in donations to food banks

Meanwhile, food banks are reporting a squeeze in donations, coupled with increasing demand from the public.

Aoibheann O'Brien, the co-founder of FoodCloud, which directs surplus food from retailers, producers and suppliers to community organisations, said since August "there has been a sharp reduction" in the quantity of food available.

"The feedback is that some of our partners may be struggling to fulfil their own orders, never mind having any surplus."

Cork Penny Dinners' Caitriona Twomey agrees that sourcing supplies is getting more difficult, while there has been a big surge in demand in recent months.

Measures expected to address rising inflation in today's package are a €12 increase in weekly social welfare payments; a one-off cost-of-living payment in October or November for those on social welfare supports, similar to the annual Christmas bonus; an additional tax credit for renters of between €200 and €400, and an electricity credit of €600 spread out over up to three bills.