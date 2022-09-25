Cost of failure to reduce TB in Ireland could breach €70m, says RCSI expert

Cost of failure to reduce TB in Ireland could breach €70m, says RCSI expert

Post-TB complications and persistent, related health problems would bring the estimated cost to the State even higher than the €70m figure. Picture: iStock

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 16:02
Sean McCarthaigh

The cost of missing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target for reducing the incidence of tuberculosis (TB) in Ireland could run to over €70m, according to new research.

A study by researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RSCI) has estimated that a failure to meet the WHO target for the reduction of TB in the Republic will result in 35 additional deaths, and 989 extra cases of the disease by 2035.

They calculated the cost of not meeting the target over the next 13 years could be as high as €70.8m.

Ending TB is a global priority for the WHO, which has set targets as part of its strategy for eliminating the disease.

For low-incidence countries like Ireland, the WHO’s target is a reduction in the incidence of TB by 90% between 2015 and 2035.

However, figures show the annual average decrease in the Republic between 2016 and 2019 was 6.5% — half the rate necessary to meet the target.

Calls for action

The study noted there had been numerous calls in the Republic for the need for more funding for TB prevention and control.

One of the main authors of the study, professor James O’Connell of the RCSI’s department of International health and tropical medicine, said eliminating TB in Ireland would be “challenging”, as it was increasingly concentrated in marginalised groups.

Previous research shows a large proportion of people with TB in many low-incidence countries are recent immigrants from poorer countries with high incidence of the disease.

The latest figures show 45% of people with TB in 2019 were born outside Ireland, while the country of origin was unknown in another 15% of cases.

Researchers observed that Travellers in the Republic have also been disproportionately affected.

Prof O’Connell said the Covid-19 pandemic may have harmed TB control in the Republic with lower testing rates, while the number of cases, particularly involving drug-resistant TB, was likely to increase due to the arrival of people from Ukraine where there are higher levels of the disease.

Ireland, like comparable countries, should be intensifying its TB control efforts.

While Ireland is not dissimilar in how it is positioned to eliminate TB, the study points out that other European countries are funding coordinated programmes to improve their efforts to fight the disease.

Prof O’Connell said investment in the effective intervention was financially justifiable, and recommended the appointment of a national lead for TB elimination in Ireland.

He observed that eliminating TB in low-incidence countries like Ireland requires high levels of wealth, low levels of income inequality, and effective TB programmes and services for those still at risk of the disease.

Prof O’Connell said any programme to eliminate TB needed to focus on tackling poverty and inequality, providing high-quality universal healthcare, and an improved TB programme, including a reduction in diagnostic delays and improved contact management and outbreak response.

"If Ireland is to meet the end TB target, 51 of the 56 cases per million of TB notified in the year of 2019 would have to be prevented,” said Prof O’Connell. He added: 

What is clear even from this analysis is that continuing at the current rate without intervention is a costly choice.

The study, which is published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science, said the true costs could be much higher that the figure of €70.8m if one included the cost of prolonged symptoms prior to diagnosis, socio-economic consequences, and post-TB complications such as chronic lung disease, and psychological ill health.

Read More

Natural health: What can I take to shake off my head cold? 

More in this section

'Prices are rising, so are we' - Thousands attend cost-of-living protest march in Dublin 'Prices are rising, so are we' - Thousands attend cost-of-living protest march in Dublin
President Higgins appeals to world leaders to refocus on sustainable development President Higgins appeals to world leaders to refocus on sustainable development
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on motorway Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on motorway
Organisation: World Health OrganisationOrganisation: Royal College of Surgeons Ireland
<p>Some 13 fire appliances were involved in fighting a blaze on a ship in Belfast Port in the early hours of Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Fire crews tackle blaze on ship at Belfast Port

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s