Simon Harris: Border poll talk for 'another day' following historic NI census result

The Higher Education Minister has said talk of a border poll on the back of Thursday's census results in Northern Ireland should be for "another day".

Simon Harris said there were more pressing issues affecting people in the region such as getting the Northern Ireland Executive back up and running.

The Census 2021 figures, published this morning, show there are more Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time since the partition of the island.

Some 45.7% of the region’s population said they were either Catholic or brought up as a Catholic. The figures for Protestants (and other Christian faiths) was 43.5% while 1.5% were from non-Christian religions.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championship in Co. Laois, where he announced the establishment of three new apprenticeship programmes for farming, the Fine Gael minister said it is not unexpected that people would try to parse what the results would mean.

"I fundamentally believe though there are really important and urgent things we need to do in relation to Northern Ireland. The first is we need to see the Executive back up and running. Resolving issues in a negotiated way, between the UK and the EU in relation to the protocol so the politics can continue. I think they need to be the immediate priorities."

He added that discussion about a "is a thing for another day".

"There are so many pressing and immediate issues right now. About trying to tackle the cost of living crisis, trying to properly fund education in Northern Ireland, trying to develop all-island apprenticeships, trying to get the executive back up and running.

It's not for me to speak for the people of Northern Ireland but I think it's right and proper that that's where their immediate focus is.

Northern Ireland had a significant Protestant majority when it was established in 1921 as part of the partition of Ireland. The last census, in 2011, recorded 48% of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant, down five percentage points on 2001.

The Catholic population stood at 45% 11 years ago, up one percentage point on 2001. The 2021 Census showed 9.3% of the population belonged to no religion – up from 5.6% in 2011.

The publication of the census traditionally prompts debate over what the figures mean for the constitutional future of Northern Ireland. Some may draw a link between the religious breakdown and public opinion on the potential reunification of Ireland.

Others view religious affiliation as a crude metric to measure sentiment on the constitutional question, insisting that being a Protestant or Catholic does not necessarily translate into unionist or nationalist politics. In that respect, more emphasis may be placed on the census figures on national identity.