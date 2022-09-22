Coveney at the UN: Russia's 'sham referendum' cannot undermine international law

Failure to hold Russia accountable will 'send signal to powerful countries that they can prey on neighbours with impunity'
Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney called on the UN Security Council to consider how it acts to protect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and prevent acts of aggression. 

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 17:00
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor, in New York

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has told the United Nations Security Council that sham referendums cannot alter Russia’s “grave violation of international law” in terms of its invasion of Ukraine.

“It is an attempt to change internationally-recognised borders by the use of force. No sham referendum can change that basic fact. It is a grave violation of international law,” he said.

Speaking during the UN General Assembly at which world leaders have gathered, Mr Coveney said if we fail to hold Russia accountable, we send a signal to large, powerful countries that they can prey on their neighbours with impunity.

“It cannot be allowed to stand. This is why Ireland, yesterday, filed a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice, in Ukraine’s case against Russia,” he said.

He said just six weeks after signing an international deal to prevent conflict, Russia launched an unwarranted and illegal further invasion of Ukraine; of another sovereign UN member state; of a neighbour.

“And yesterday, president Putin again issued threats to use nuclear weapons," said Mr Coveney.

Let us be absolutely clear. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the antithesis of the principles of the UN Charter.

It is why we are intervening in Ukraine’s case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights. It is why we have supported action at the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, to hold Russia accountable for its actions, he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the site of mass graves where more than 50 bodies were found in Bucha, Ukraine. Picture: PA
He said this is why, with 40 other States Parties of the International Criminal Court, Ireland referred the situation in Ukraine to the ICC prosecutor.

“And it is why we will work with Ukraine, and other partners, to examine how we can hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression,” he said.

He called on the Security Council to consider how it acts to protect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and prevent acts of aggression. 

No one country, no matter how big or powerful, should have the ability to veto the application of international law, for its own aims.

“Without accountability, there is no hope of a sustainable peace; not in Ukraine, not anywhere,” he said.

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine. Picture: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Recalling his own recent visits to Ukraine, Mr Coveney said six months into the conflict more mass graves are being discovered in Izium and in other areas that were, until recently, under Russian occupation.

“Attacks by Russian forces on civilians, and on civilian infrastructure, have further intensified. The devastating impact of explosive weapons in populated areas is ever more evident, with hundreds of thousands of homes, hospitals, and schools destroyed,” he said.

I have seen these things for myself; these are no fabrications for propaganda purposes.

Millions of civilians in Ukraine and beyond are being potentially put at risk by Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power Plant, he said.

Russia must immediately cease all actions against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian authorities must regain full control, Mr Coveney told the council.

“This is not just about Ukraine. This is about the entirety of the UN membership. If we do not reject Russia’s actions in the clearest and most stark terms, we allow the world to be governed by force, and not through dialogue,” he said.

