Public urged to take action now to protect themselves against winter Covid surge

People seeking to reduce the risks from another Covid winter can take practical action now to stay safe, a Cork public health expert has urged.

The HSE has warned of a "twindemic" this winter, with potentially the first serious flu outbreak in years as well as a return of high Covid case numbers and hospitalisations.

Professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health in University College Cork Patricia Kearney said there were options now to prepare, in contrast to the powerlessness of 2020.

“We all want this to be over, that is not the same thing as it being over,” she said.

“It’s back to that balance of being aware and being mindful of risks.”

She pointed to the impact of Ireland’s high vaccine take-up, saying: “The numbers here have been flat for some time now which is good. We are not seeing the same level of hospitalisations, there is much less illness related to it.”

The first step, she advised, is getting a Covid booster. On Friday, it was announced the HSE will use adapted bivalent Covid vaccines. These target Omicron variants as well as older variants.

“From a practical perspective, the flu vaccine will be available in a couple of weeks, anyone who is eligible for it should go ahead and get vaccinated,” she said.

People will be able to go to their GPs and potentially get vaccinated in one visit for Covid-19 and the flu.”

Prof Kearney urged people to socialise or do sports outdoors where possible.

“One of the other cultural shifts is this idea that people used to go in to work when sick, but now the message is stay at home when you’re sick,” she advised.

From January, workers will be entitled to statutory sick pay, with 70% of normal wages paid by employers, for three days.

She suggested cycling or walking as a healthy option where possible, which also reduces exposure to potential viral infections on public transport.

“One of the things that we know, two years into the pandemic, is there are groups amongst whom there are worse outcomes with Covid,” she said.

“One of the things that we saw earlier on was that people who have obesity tended to have poorer outcomes.”

This is an area she would like to see the Government focusing on.

“It is not about making it about a lifestyle factor which suggests it is individual choice,” she said, pointing to long-term impacts from limited access to food shops or leisure amenities.

“We know not all of our primary schools have access to playing fields or a decent-sized yard,” she said.

“These are the sort of things we need to think about. We need to think about how we’re living our lives and how we are using our resources.”

Despite the dire warnings from health bodies, however, she does not expect generalised restrictions or lockdowns again.

“It’s back to that idea of balance and it is difficult,” she said.

“I still have a mask in my bag but I don’t use it as often as I used to. That might change coming into the winter. It’s not just about protecting yourself but about protecting others as well.”