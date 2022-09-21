Bad dreams in middle age could be sign of dementia risk

Bad dreams in middle age could be sign of dementia risk

Approximately 5% of adults experience nightmares – dreams distressing enough to wake them up – at least once a week. 

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 09:23
Linda Geddes

People who experience frequent bad dreams in middle age may experience a faster rate of cognitive decline and be at higher risk of dementia as they get older, data suggests.

If confirmed, the research could eventually lead to new ways of screening for dementia and intervention to slow the rate of decline.

Most people experience bad dreams from time to time, but approximately 5% of adults experience nightmares – dreams distressing enough to wake them up – at least once a week. 

Stress, anxiety, and sleep deprivation are all potential triggers, but previous research in people with Parkinson’s disease has also linked frequent distressing dreams to faster rates of cognitive decline, and an increased risk of developing dementia in the future.

To investigate whether the same might be true of healthy adults, Dr Abidemi Otaiku at the University of Birmingham turned to data from three previous studies that have examined people’s sleep quality and then followed them over many years, assessing their brain health as well as other outcomes. 

This included more than 600 middle-aged adults (aged 35 to 64), and 2,600 people aged 79 and older.

Among elderly participants, those who frequently reported distressing dreams were twice as likely to be diagnosed with dementia in subsequent years.
Among elderly participants, those who frequently reported distressing dreams were twice as likely to be diagnosed with dementia in subsequent years.

Their data was analysed using statistical software to find out whether those who experienced a higher frequency of distressing dreams were more likely to go on to experience cognitive decline and be diagnosed with dementia.

The research, published in eClinicalMedicine, found that middle-aged people who experienced bad dreams at least once a week were four times more likely to experience cognitive decline over the following decade than those who rarely had nightmares. 

Among elderly participants, those who frequently reported distressing dreams were twice as likely to be diagnosed with dementia in subsequent years.

One possibility is that people who have frequent bad dreams have poor quality sleep, which could gradually lead to a buildup of proteins associated with dementia. Another is the existence of some genetic factor that underpins both phenomena.

However, Otaiku’s working hypothesis is that neurodegeneration within the brain’s right frontal lobe makes it harder for people to control their emotions while dreaming, which in turn leads to nightmares. 

He said: “We know that neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease often start many years before somebody is diagnosed. 

In some individuals who already have underlying disease, bad dreams and nightmares might be one of the earliest signs.” 

He stressed that only a subset of adults who regularly have bad dreams are likely to develop dementia. 

However, assuming this link is confirmed, bad dreams could eventually be used to identify individuals at high risk.

“The best way to deal with dementia is to prevent it from occurring, and we know that there are several modifiable risk factors – poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and drinking too much alcohol,” Otaiku said. 

“If we can identify who’s at high risk for getting dementia several years or even decades earlier, we may be able to slow down the onset, or maybe even prevent it altogether.” 

Curiously, the study found that the associations were stronger for men than for women. 

For example, older men experiencing nightmares on a weekly basis were five times more likely to develop dementia than older men reporting no bad dreams – but in women, the increase in risk was only 41%.

Guardian

Read More

Putin orders first Russian mobilisation since WWII and threatens West

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 01, 2022 More than 21,000 people cannot work because of long-Covid symptoms, Dáil told
Food bills Almost €800 increase in price of basket of goods could 'break' families this winter
Complaints system for removal of online content 'won't be available for two years' Complaints system for removal of online content 'won't be available for two years'
Health
<p>Under the scheme, the council can sell either serviced or unserviced sites and the scheme is particularly aimed at "infill" sites.</p>

Councils to offer serviced sites at reduced rates to would-be home builders

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.317 s