Loved ones weep at funeral service of killed young mother-of-one

Loved ones weep at funeral service of killed young mother-of-one
Hollie Thomson, 28, died in the Greenan area of Belfast on Sunday September 11 (PSNI/PA)
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 14:21
Michelle Devane, PA

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a “much-loved” young mother found dead at her home in west Belfast.

Hollie Thomson, 28, died in the Greenan area of the city on Sunday September 11.

A large crowd followed on foot behind the mother-of-one’s hearse as it was taken from her home to St Michael’s Church for a requiem mass at 12pm on Tuesday.

Family friends said Ms Thomson’s family has been left “devastated” by her loss, saying no one should have to endure “this type of loss”.

Ms Thomson’s partner, Chris Morelli, 31, appeared in court last week charged with her murder.

Hollie’s family and circle of friends are devastated by her passing and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Hollie will know how wonderful she was

An initial post-mortem examination found Ms Thomson “died of suffocation with a fracture to cartilage in her neck”, Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told.

Morelli has been remanded in custody.

Friends of Ms Thomson’s family have set up an online fundraising page to support her daughter.

It has raised more than £10,000.

A message from Ruby and Lauren, who said they are Ms Thomson’s sister Katie’s best friends, said Ms Thomson’s life was taken “very suddenly and unexpectedly”.

It added: “Hollie was adored by all her family especially sister Katie & her young daughter Ayla.

“Hollie always wanted to have a support fund set up for her daughter and did not get a chance to do so.”

The message continued: “Hollie’s family and circle of friends are devastated by her passing and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Hollie will know how wonderful she was.”

A death notice online described Hollie as “much-loved mummy to Ayla, beloved daughter of Ray and Louise and a loving sister of Katie”.

It said Ms Thomson “will be deeply loved and sadly missed by her loving family and friends”.

Mourners wiped away tears as Ms Thomson’s coffin – draped in flowers – was brought out of the church following the mass.

More in this section

Household stock 'No indication' more energy suppliers will leave the Irish market
More than 63 tonnes of litter removed from Irish beaches and coastlines More than 63 tonnes of litter removed from Irish beaches and coastlines
Hugh Gerard Coney case Six former soldiers come forward ahead of inquest into prison break shooting
funeralPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Loved ones weep at funeral service of killed young mother-of-one

Public urged to take part in cost-of-living crisis rally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.664 s