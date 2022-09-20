UCC researchers find drug can suppress a protein linked to chronic stress 

UCC researchers find drug can suppress a protein linked to chronic stress 

Chronic, ongoing stress has been linked to conditions such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, substance use problems, sleep difficulties, and personality disorders.

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 15:00
Olivia Kelleher

Researchers at University College Cork have identified a new therapy to enhance resilience to stress, which could lead to more effective treatments for anxiety disorders and depression.

The breakthrough has shown a drug suppressing the activity of a protein called FKBP51 increases resilience to chronic stress. Chronic treatment with this drug prevented stress-related social withdrawal and reduced stress-induced anxiety.

Neuroscientists at APC Microbiome Ireland, based at UCC, say their findings will help researchers to better understand and treat stress and to reduce its long-term effects on mental health.

Experiencing occasional stress is a normal part of life. However, people who experience chronic or severe stress have intense, persistent and excessive worry about everyday situations. Such chronic stress can increase susceptibility to developing stress-related anxiety disorders and depression, leading causes of morbidity and mortality.

Chronic, ongoing stress has been linked to conditions such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, substance use problems, sleep difficulties, and personality disorders.

Long-lasting stress can also have an effect on a person’s memory, self-esteem, concentration, as well as other aspects of learning and cognition.

Dr Olivia O’Leary, senior lecturer in the Department of Anatomy and Neuroscience, UCC and funded investigator in APC Microbiome Ireland, said chronic stress repeatedly triggers the fight-or-flight response, leading to a risk of health problems.

"Our data positions FKBP51 as an important target for the development of new drugs in the treatment of stress-related brain disorders where there is still such an unmet medical need."

Professor John Cryan, vice president for Research & Innovation UCC and principal investigator in the APC Microbiome Ireland, said: "Up to 30% of people with depression, a stress-related psychiatric disorder, remain nonresponsive or poorly responsive to available antidepressant treatments. 

"There is a pressing need for more effective treatments that have a different mode of action to currently available treatments.” 

The study was conducted by Dr Martin Codagnone, a postdoctoral researcher working with Dr O’Leary and Prof Cryan.

The research is published Molecular Psychiatry.

Read More

'It is not something you can control' : People with obesity face both stigma and health fears

More in this section

Hollie Thomson death Loved ones weep at funeral service of killed young mother-of-one
Household stock 'No indication' more energy suppliers will leave the Irish market
Calls for quicker health and social care registration process as staff crisis worsens Calls for quicker health and social care registration process as staff crisis worsens
#Mental HealthStressOrganisation: UCC
Union of Students in Ireland president, Beth O Reilly, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald (Cate McCurry/PA)

Public urged to take part in cost-of-living crisis rally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s