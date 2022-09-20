UCC researchers find drug can suppress a protein linked to chronic stress 

Researchers at University College Cork have identified a new therapy to enhance resilience to stress, which could lead to more effective treatments for anxiety disorders and depression.

The breakthrough has shown a drug suppressing the activity of a protein called FKBP51 increases resilience to chronic stress. Chronic treatment with this drug prevented stress-related social withdrawal and reduced stress-induced anxiety.

Neuroscientists at APC Microbiome Ireland, based at UCC, say their findings will help researchers to better understand and treat stress and to reduce its long-term effects on mental health.

Experiencing occasional stress is a normal part of life. However, people who experience chronic or severe stress have intense, persistent and excessive worry about everyday situations. Such chronic stress can increase susceptibility to developing stress-related anxiety disorders and depression, leading causes of morbidity and mortality.

Chronic, ongoing stress has been linked to conditions such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, substance use problems, sleep difficulties, and personality disorders.

Long-lasting stress can also have an effect on a person’s memory, self-esteem, concentration, as well as other aspects of learning and cognition.

Dr Olivia O’Leary, senior lecturer in the Department of Anatomy and Neuroscience, UCC and funded investigator in APC Microbiome Ireland, said chronic stress repeatedly triggers the fight-or-flight response, leading to a risk of health problems.

"Our data positions FKBP51 as an important target for the development of new drugs in the treatment of stress-related brain disorders where there is still such an unmet medical need."

Professor John Cryan, vice president for Research & Innovation UCC and principal investigator in the APC Microbiome Ireland, said: "Up to 30% of people with depression, a stress-related psychiatric disorder, remain nonresponsive or poorly responsive to available antidepressant treatments.

"There is a pressing need for more effective treatments that have a different mode of action to currently available treatments.”

The study was conducted by Dr Martin Codagnone, a postdoctoral researcher working with Dr O’Leary and Prof Cryan.

The research is published Molecular Psychiatry.