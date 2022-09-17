Oliver Callan reveals people turned down wedding invite due to his sexuality

Oliver Callan reveals people turned down wedding invite due to his sexuality

Oliver Callan: 'We’re not having a big flashy wedding or anything like that.' File picture: Colin Keegan

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 21:29
Olivia Kelleher

Comedian Oliver Callan has said that some people turned down an invitation to his upcoming wedding to his partner of 10 years, John Lannin, because they do not approve of his sexuality.

The 41-year-old Monaghan-born comedian told Brendan O'Connor on RTÉ radio that he was due to marry his partner in autumn 2020, but they had to postpone their plans several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair got engaged in 2018 and are finally due to tie the knot on October 31 at the picturesque Castle Leslie Estate in Monaghan. They first met in a Chinese restaurant in Dublin city centre in 2012.

Callan said people have refused to attend their nuptials "on the grounds of principle".

“But it is a gay wedding, so you know they are still a rare thing and when we met it would have been illegal to go ahead so we don’t take that for granted. We’re looking forward to it.

“Monaghan is seen as backwards, it’s almost like the rest of the country looks at Monaghan like England looks at Ireland.

"So, I don’t take for granted the people even that have accepted invites because I’ve had a few... surprising refusals on the grounds of principle. It’s bizarre.

“I don’t go into the detail, but they don’t approve so I immediately go, ‘Why did I even consider this invite?'"

Callan said he is focusing on the positives and the happy day he and Lannin have ahead of them.

“Thankfully we’ve separated the wheat from the chaff but I don’t look negatively on people who’ve turned it down. I go ‘wow,’ I really won’t take for granted the fact that we can do this, and people are delighted to come along and share the day with us.” 

Oliver said as they have had a four-year engagement, they have actually prepared for marriage age rather than the wedding. He is looking forward to the big day.

“We’re 10 years together. It’s a local wedding in Monaghan at Castle Leslie. We’re not having a big flashy wedding or anything like that. It is close family and friends so don’t think it’s a celebrity-studded thing.”

