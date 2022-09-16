Patients benefit as 800 non-EU doctors granted improved work access 

More than 800 non-EU doctors have already been granted improved work access under a new visa system, allowing hospital patients greater access to care.

Doctors also say their change in status has reduced bullying in the workplace.

More than 800 doctors, who were in Ireland for 21 months or more, have now received a visa called Stamp 4 permission. This allows them to work under less restricted conditions than previously, the Department of Enterprise and Trade said.

Dr Liqua Ur Rehman, senior paediatric registrar and founder of TrainUs4Ireland, estimates about 2,000 doctors will ultimately benefit under various changes to the rules, with patients to get easier access to care.

“In terms of staffing levels, it will decrease the shortage of staff by providing hospitals with better locum cover,” he said.

Non-EU doctors have a better career pathway now and can compete for training on equal footing and are not bound by hospital contracts, references, visas, and they can do locum work.”

He expects more of these doctors will now stay in Ireland instead of moving to the UK, where it has proved easier to get work.

“In terms of family settlement, it will allow non-EU doctors to settle their families in towns where the cost of living is lower, enabling them to commute for locum work,” he said.

“However, for periphery hospitals the major disadvantage is the severe lack of training slots.”

Some doctors have already told him of an improved work environment, Dr Ur Rehman said.

This has significantly dropped professional bullying or blackmailing rates by their employers and supervisors who knew their visa status is dependent on the contract.”

He said another significant change is giving doctors’ spouses the ability to apply for work permits known as Stamp 1G.

“That is amazing,” he said. “There is greater family and financial stability in terms of the spouse now having the right to work. That’s as well as doctors getting an extended visa duration, therefore fewer fees to pay, and they are not dependent on hospital contracts.”

Their children will also benefit as longer contracts mean the family can stay in one place, he said, making education less stressful.

The new arrangements have seen doctors receive a two-year multi-site general employment permit even if their first contract is for a shorter time. This means they no longer need to apply for a new visa every time they change hospitals.

This benefits hospitals as well by reducing time spent processing new staff, the department, said in response to a parliamentary query from Fine Gael TD and party health spokesman Colm Burke.

“This will make Ireland a much more attractive location for internationally mobile doctors and will increase the supply of labour without creating additional housing demand,” the response stated.

The Irish Medical Council workforce report for 2021 highlighted these brain-drain risks.

It found that, out of 2,605 new doctors who registered last year, 1,717 were international graduates and 888 were Irish.