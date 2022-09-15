Ryanair cancels 420 flights due to French air traffic strike

Ryanair cancels 420 flights due to French air traffic strike

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled flights due to a strike by French air traffic control staff. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 19:38
Reuters and Michelle McGlynn

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have cancelled flights tomorrow due to a strike by French air traffic control staff.

Aer Lingus advised passengers that 12 flights scheduled on Friday have been cancelled.

All flights affected are between Dublin and French airports - Paris, Nice, Bordeaux, Lyon and Nantes.

Passengers impacted will be contacted directly. Those who wish to rearrange their travel plans can change their flight booking free of charge through the Aer Lingus manage booking facility, call centre and social media channels.

Ryanair has cancelled more than 400 flights across Europe due to the strike.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling but, at the time of print, more than a dozen flights to and from Cork and Dublin are affected.

The airline says some 80,000 passengers are affected by the cancellations, which includes 420 flights. When contacted, it declined to provide specifics for the number of Irish-based passengers who would be affected.

The flights include those to and from France, but also a large number which fly over the country too.

In a statement, Ryanair urged the European Union to intervene and protect overflights in French airspace. Domestic French flights are protected due to minimum service laws.

Neal McMahon, Ryanair's Ops Director, said: "It is inexcusable that passengers who are not even flying to/from France are disrupted because they overfly French Airspace at a time when French laws protect French domestic flights. It is time that the EU step in."

File picture: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie
File picture: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

In addition, Ryanair has apologised for blocking media access to its Annual General Meeting, saying it happened by mistake, but said it would continue to prevent access to one journalist from an Irish newspaper.

Reporters who understood they were being brought to the Annual General Meeting room, which is normally open to the press, were told they were being brought to a media room instead for a post-AGM briefing by Chief Executive Michael O'Leary.

After the conclusion of the meeting, O'Leary apologised to journalists saying his team had "mishandled" the situation and promised a more detailed explanation later.

All resolutions at the meeting were approved, Ryanair said, with 96% backing the remuneration policy and 100% backing the company's annual accounts, the airline said.

Most of the board was re-elected by at least 85% of shareholders, though two former senior Ryanair executives, Howard Millar and Michael Cawley were backed by 72% each.

O'Leary defended a decision to bar John Mulligan, a journalist for the Irish Independent, who he said had "misreported" on the company in the past, a charge Mulligan has repeatedly rejected as baseless.

The Irish Independent quoted the National Union of Journalists as saying that any attempt to dictate who covers a story would be unacceptable and pointed out that a complaint by Ryanair against the newspaper in 2019 had been rejected by Ireland's Press Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that O'Leary is in discussions to extend his term as CEO until 2028. His current term is due to expire in 2024.

- Reuters

Read More

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary to strike deal to remain at airline to the end of 2028

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 1, 2020 Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght
Charities call for spike in central funding as they face battle to survive  Charities call for spike in central funding as they face battle to survive 
Dr Tony Holohan appointed to board of Irish Hospice Foundation Dr Tony Holohan appointed to board of Irish Hospice Foundation
Air travel
Ryanair cancels 420 flights due to French air traffic strike

Louth baby's injuries are 'cause of concern', say Gardaí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s