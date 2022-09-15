Irish expert hails study which finds that multivitamins slow cognitive decline

A leading Irish geriatrician has said a new study which found taking multivitamins daily may reduce cognitive decline, gives a positive signal for older people worried about dementia.

The study's results suggest multivitamin-minerals may slow cognitive decline by about 60% or almost two years.

The trial in the US, involving 2,262 participants aged between 64 and 100, examined the effects of a daily cocoa extract or multivitamins-minerals supplement on memory and other mental tasks over three years.

Benefits from multivitamins were observed for memory and executive function including the ability to plan, organise and act appropriately. They also found “a statistically significant” benefit for global cognition, most clearly seen in people with a history of cardiovascular disease.

Professor Sean Kennelly of the Institute of Memory and Cognition at Tallaght University Hospital, said the study findings are important.

However, he said: “It has to be contextualised. There is a difference between slowing cognitive decline and preventing dementia, and sometimes the two terms are used as though they mean the same thing.”

Dementia develops due to memory difficulties which leave people unable to do their day-to-day tasks, he explained.

“Just because we slow cognitive decline doesn’t mean we are necessarily preventing dementia, but it is a really good indicator that you might be able to,” he said. “This is an important study. It’s the first well-run study on a large number of people in a key group to show a positive signal.”

He described taking a multivitamin as low-risk in contrast, saying: “We’re talking about a readily accessible and available treatment that is relatively inexpensive.”

He highlighted other brain-health boosters including exercise and getting the flu vaccine.

“You certainly couldn’t say conclusively there is evidence now that multivitamins will prevent you getting dementia, but we do know it doesn’t cause any harm,” he said.

“So I would say for people who are concerned, who can afford it, there is probably now some evidence to suggest that it may be useful.”

Published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia, researchers at Wake Forest University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital found no impact on cognition from cocoa.

Alzheimer Society of Ireland helpline: 1800 341 341